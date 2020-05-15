3 Colorado Springs police officers sued for racial profiling

DENVER (KDVR) – The ACLU of Colorado filed a lawsuit in federal court on Friday, charging 3 Colorado Springs police officers with racial profiling and biased policing.

“The color of a person’s skin does not provide reasonable suspicion of criminal activity,” said ACLU of Colorado Legal Director Mark Silverstein.

“The police had no grounds to detain, handcuff and search Mr. Barnes simply because he’s Black.”

The case involves Corey Barnes, who is a Black resident of the Colorado Springs.

The suit claims that police detained Barnes without cause, handcuffed him without justification and searched him illegally.