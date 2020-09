DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County deputies say 27-year-old Mohamed Barry has not been seen or heard from since May.

If you have information that can help locate Barry, contact Detective Chad Walker at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (303)660-7500.