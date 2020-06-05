231 impaired drivers arrested during Memorial Day enforcement period

DENVER (KDVR) – The Heat Is On annual Memorial Day DUI enforcement resulted in 231 impaired drivers arrests, a decrease from the 323 arrests made during this enforcement in 2019, Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) announced on Friday.

“Just as we are all doing our part to protect each other during this pandemic, we need to protect each other on the road and that means eliminating impaired driving,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director at CDOT.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement agencies, 84 statewide, participated in the Memorial Day enforcement period.

The highest arrest totals were the Colorado Springs Police Department (27 arrests) and the El Paso County Sheriffs Office (22 arrests), CSP arrested an additional 64 DUI offenders across the state.

The Heat Is On will return for the Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period from June 12–22.