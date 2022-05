The Parkinson Association is gearing up for their big Vitality 5K Walk and Run taking place this Sunday, June 5th at Washington Park. This is the 20th anniversary of this event and it’s not too late to register for the walk.

What: 20th Annual Vitality 5k Walk and Run

When (day and time): June 5, 9:00am

Where: Washington Park, Denver (Mississippi entrance)

Cost: $40 Adult, $15 Child