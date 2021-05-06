2021 summer travel preview

Travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore says that summer 2021 will the be the comeback of summer vacations.



The combination of seasonal weather, pent-up demand and continued widespread vaccination all point to summer 2021 as the beginning of the comeback of travel. And early search and booking data indicate it’s going to come back in a big way!

Tornatore shares insights and insider knowledge to help plan travel for the upcoming season, including what to plan and book now, what will be the busiest weeks for summer travel and, from flights to car rentals, why this will not the summer to wait and book last-minute.