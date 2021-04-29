2020 marks deadliest year for Colorado motorcyclists

DENVER – On the heels of the deadliest year on record for motorcyclists, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reminding riders to use caution ahead of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May.  

Last year, there were 137 motorcyclists killed on Colorado roadways, more than any year on record, and a 33 percent increase from 2019. In May and ahead of the spring and summer riding season, CDOT will launch a campaign to save lives on Colorado’s roads this year.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be shared after an afternoon press conference with CDOT .

