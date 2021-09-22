2 women crossed the metro by bus to return a lost wallet. Now its owner wants to pay them back

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood woman, so thankful her lost wallet was returned, is collecting money to pay back the good Samaritans who helped her out.

Chrysandra Brunson said she left her wallet behind on Tuesday at the Park Meadows mall food court.

The wallet contained cash, credit cards, a blank check and a diamond ring, given to Brunson by her fiancé.

She didn’t realize she had lost it until her mother called from their Lakewood home to say two women were there with the missing wallet.

The two women not only found the wallet, but they also took several buses for several hours from Park Meadows to Lakewood to make sure the wallet was returned.

Reached outside their downtown Denver home, Little Bird and Dawn confirm they were the ones who found the item and wanted to personally return it.

“God would have wanted us to do that,” Little Bird said. “It’s all about Him up there and having faith and doing the right thing.”

Now, Brunson wants to personally thank them, with a gift card or cash.

“For me,” says Brunson, “it’s gonna be lifetime inspiration for who I wanna become.”

If you would like to donate, you can do so here.