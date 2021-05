DENVER (KDVR) – Police responded to two shootings that happened overnight Sunday in Denver.

One shooting happened in the 5100 block of East Donald Avenue. A male was shot and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Another shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Blake Street. An adult male was shot and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about these shootings to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.