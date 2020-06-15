2 Larimer County deputies assaulted in jail by inmate

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says that two Larimer County Jail deputies were assaulted while working in the jail on Monday at approximately 10:00 a.m.

Investigators will seek new charges against Eissa Alameri, who is accused of assaulting the deputies.

Alameri was originally arrested by Fort Collins Police Services on May 4, 2020.

The deputies were both struck in the face and treated at a local hospital. One deputy sustained serious injuries and the other had minor injuries.