2 killed, 7 sickened by COVID-19 in one Denver family

DENVER (KDVR) -- Many Coloradans don't personally know someone who has gotten the coronavirus. The Archuletas are an exception.

Seven members of the family currently have COVID-19 and another two family members have passed away from the virus after being taken off of life support.

Manuel Archuleta lost his wife of 57 years last week. He also lost his 54-year-old son, Gary.

Now, Manuel and many of his other family members are battling the virus as well.

"My wife was one beautiful lady. She was the strongest woman in the world. She was the glue of our family," Manuel said. "I have never seen my wife so sick."

Manuel's son Gary was taken off of life support on Saturday.

Gary's widow, Constance, is also battling COVID-19.

"I'm so angry my husband is gone and I can't ever touch him again or kiss him again," she said.

In all, nine members of the Archuleta family contracted coronavirus. They suspect they got it when they met for dinner about three weeks ago before any stay-at-home orders had taken effect.

"It's just painful. Your whole body. It's just miserable," explained Abby Archuleta, one of Gary's sisters.

The heartache is also miserable for the Archuletas. This past weekend many did what they could to support the family from afar. Close to 100 neighbors and friends paraded down the street holding signs that contained messages of love and support.

"She was so happy. She was crying and happy. You could see it in her eyes she felt really good," said Ashley Lopez, a family member.

However, even that wasn't enough to quell the family's fear that one of them may be next.

"I'm trying to take care of my dad. I want him to make it, but I understand," one of Manuel's daughters said.

They now just want to help save another family from the heartache they sadly can no longer avoid.

"If we knew the end result, we would have stayed home. We all went to eat because that's we do and if we all knew how serious it was, we would have stayed home. Just stay home. It's no joke," Nat Archuleta, one of Manuel's daughters, explained.

If you'd like to help the Archuleta family through this difficult time, they are in need of financial support. Two GoFundMe accounts have been established to help the family.