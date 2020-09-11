2 Greeley elementary schools switch to remote learning due to absences

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Greeley-Evans School District 6 superintendent Dr. Deirdre Pilch announced switching two elementary schools to remote learning for at least two weeks on Thursday.

Madison and Billie Martinez elementary schools were closed and switched to remote learning due to a large number of absences at both schools.

Neither school had a confirmed positive COVID-19 case but some students at both schools have been out with COVID-like symptoms, according to the superintendent.

The district is working out health concerns while continuing to collect information about students symptoms. Both locations will be shut down for at least two weeks to allow authorities to process the information and students to recover.

The superintendent asks parents for their help in order to keep schools open for in-person learning by following the guidelines for students return to school.

Sick students must be kept home and not sent to school. If a child is exhibiting COVID-like symptoms, they should immediately be taken to a doctor and tested.