AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Patients at Children’s Hospital looked from their windows and some from the main entrance to watch a motorcade with around 300 law enforcement officers from 25 departments across the state.

“We make a grand entrance in front of Children’s Hospital, and we presented the hospital with 350 $25 gift cards today,” said James Seneca, who started the event nearly two decades ago.

This is the 21st year of the Joe Bumberger Memorial Long Blue Line. The event is named after a former Aurora police officer who passed away but played a big hand in the event every year.

“You feel fortunate and blessed to provide those gifts to the families,” Seneca said.

Seneca said he is a cancer survivor himself and knows it can be tough to spend the holidays in the hospital, especially for young kids.

“If you make them smile or make them happy for a split second while they are going through their situation or illnesses, that’s why we do this,” Seneca said.

Parade brings joy to child patients

FOX31 and Channel 2 met Kopelyn Emmett, a 4-year-old leukemia patient at the hospital.

“It’s now once a month we are coming ’cause he’s in his next phase of treatment,” grandma Rhonda Gall said.

The family drives from Nebraska once a month for Kopelyn’s treatments. They showed up Thursday and were surprised by the parade of police lights, but Kopelyn was most excited to see all the mounted patrol.

“He’s really improved, especially around at home with his sisters,” his grandmother said.

Kopelyn Emmett. a leukemia patient at Children’s Hospital Colorado, attends police parade (KDVR)

Kopelyn was also given some presents before heading up to his appointment. His family said something like this parade makes coming to the hospital just a little easier.

“I gotta go see my doctor,” Kopelyn said.

Seneca said they hope next year more agencies from across the state get involved. If you’d like more information, click here.

“We won’t be happy until we have 40 different departments involved,” Seneca said. “Today, we had 25.”