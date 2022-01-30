2 dogs taken from home while owners slept

DENVER (KDVR) — A couple who rents a home in Wash Park woke up Saturday morning to their front door and backyard gate open and their two large breed dogs missing.

“We went on Nextdoor app to try and find them. We saw one was at the shelter, so we went to grab our car keys and we realized our bags and wallets were gone. Elle ran out to the street and saw the car was gone and that’s when we realized how bad it was,” Chris Clark, whose dog was stolen, said.

Clark and his girlfriend, Elle Sample, realized someone came into their home while they were sleeping. The couple said it was incredibly creepy because their bedroom door was open and the suspect walked throughout the home.

“She stole our dog while we were here. You cant help but be mad at yourself for not hearing anything,” Sample said.

They found one dog — Mo an Anatolian Shepard at a local shelter in Denver on Saturday afternoon. But there were no leads on their 7-year-old German Shepard Shelby. At that point, the couple said they didn’t care about the car or stolen debit cards. They just wanted Shelby back.

“The cars and things are replaceable. I’ve had Shelby since she was a puppy,” Clark said.

The couple said they filed a report with Denver police right away Saturday but received no updates. In the meantime, Sample set up an app on her phone through Volkswagen to help try and find where her car was. She said the app was able to give her updates on the car.

“They could track the car in real time, but they couldn’t tell me,” Sample said.

Sample said Volkswagon was in contact with multiple law enforcement agencies.

The suspect is 21-year-old Victoria Adcock. She is currently booked in the Garden County Jail in Oshkosh, Neb, and her mugshot hasn’t been released yet.

“I don’t think we would have been able to find her without it,” Sample said.

It wasn’t until Sunday morning when Clark received an update that his credit card had been used at a Dollar General in Julesburg, Colo. He called the store and the clerk there confirmed a woman had come in and shopped there and she had a German Shepard with her.

“We thought, ‘Ok, yes that’s our dog,” Clark said.

It was just hours after that when the Nebraska State Patrol contacted the couple and said they had their car along with the suspected burglar.

“They had the car, the dog and the lady within an hour,” Clark said.

Following our interview Sunday afternoon, the couple drove three hours one way to pick up Shelby. They said the car had dents and was trashed. Shelby, the dog, smelled like cigarettes but she was okay.