2 dead, child missing, in head-on crash on US 285

Colorado State Patrol said two people died, more were hospitalized and a child was missing after a head-on collision on US 285 between Conifer and Pine Junction on Aug. 26, 2021. (KDVR)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol said two people died in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on U.S. 285.

Police said an adult and child died in the crash. Police were also searching for another child who was involved in the crash.

The road remained closed in both directions Thursday evening between County Road 285E and Kings Valley Drive with no estimated time to reopen. Police said there were no good alternate routes. View the traffic map here.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on the highway between Pine Junction and Conifer, around mile post 232, according to CSP.

US 285 Closure – Crash

Between Pine Junction and Conifer, around MP 232

Reports of at least four serious/critical patients



No Good Alternate Routes



S1 pic.twitter.com/uNxN8qWEb0 — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) August 26, 2021

At the time, police said one person died and four people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Around 6:45 p.m., police said a second person had died.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.