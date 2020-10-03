2 Aurora police officers injured in chase of homicide suspect, mayor on ride-along

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora police officer on scene said two officers were injured during a suspect chase on Saturday. The pursuit ended with the arrest of one man while Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman was present on a ride-along.

The car chase began at Colfax Avenue and Havana Street about 3:45 p.m., officials report. Police were pursuing a suspect wanted for homicide. The suspect took police on a short chase that ended with police vehicles stopping the suspect on Colfax Avenue and Florence Street.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they are received.