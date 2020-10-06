16-year-old shot in back in Arapahoe County; sheriff’s office searching for suspects

The sedan connected to the Oct. 1 shooting near Florida and Beeler. Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities in Arapahoe County are searching for three suspects after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at an apartment complex near East Florida Avenue and South Beeler Street.

The boy was shot while riding in a silver Chevrolet Suburban.

“Three armed suspects were seen running from the scene and getting into a dark-colored sedan that fled the scene,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The crime scene at the apartment complex near Florida and Beeler. Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said the victim is recovering but it did not provide specifics about his condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Refer to case number AC20-15587.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.