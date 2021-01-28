14 year old filmmaker empower others to hope

“The Power of Hope” animated short film is written, directed and produced by Kalia Love Jones. Kalia Love Jones is a 14 year old filmmaker who wants to empower others.

Her first animated short film, “The Power of Hope” – inspired by a Michelle Obama speech – tells the inspirational story of a young woman with big dreams. An aspiring architect feels helpless when her mother falls ill, but moved by the words of Michelle Obama, she finds the will to persevere and bring her dreams to life.

Kalia Love Jones was selected as a Everyday Hero for her inspirational film at the 2020 Univision Premios Juventud (Youth Awards) an award show for Spanish-speaking celebrities in the areas of film, music, fashion, and pop culture and she was one of 50 finalists nominated for Time Magazine’s Kid of the Year 2020 Awards.



“The Power of Hope” animated short film will be screened at the 29th Annual Pan African Film and Arts Festival on Feb. 28, 2021 to March 14, 2021 virtually: https://www.pafftv.com/?asset=7C4989E6-BBD1-4315-E5F0-FD7F303EB75A