130 pages of arrest documents released in Barry Morphew case

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arrest documents containing 130 pages of information were released Monday in the case against Barry Morphew.

On Friday, a judge ruled that the prosecution presented probable cause that there is a reasonable belief that Morphew may have committed murder.

The judge set bond at $500,000, cash only, which was posted by Morphew and he was released from jail around 1 p.m. Monday. Morphew will be required to pay for and wear an ankle monitor. He also will be required to stay in Chaffee County, not with his daughters in Gunnison County.

Morphew was arrested in May and is facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.

The charges stem from the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, 49, who went missing on Mother’s Day 2020.

Last month, prosecutors outlined their investigation in detail in open court.

Here’s the timeline of Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance:

Morphew’s trial is set to begin May 3, 2022 and is set to conclude by June 1.