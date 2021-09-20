130 pages of arrest documents released in Barry Morphew case

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arrest documents containing 130 pages of information were released Monday in the case against Barry Morphew.
On Friday, a judge ruled that the prosecution presented probable cause that there is a reasonable belief that Morphew may have committed murder.
The judge set bond at $500,000, cash only, which was posted by Morphew and he was released from jail around 1 p.m. Monday. Morphew will be required to pay for and wear an ankle monitor. He also will be required to stay in Chaffee County, not with his daughters in Gunnison County.
Morphew was arrested in May and is facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.
The charges stem from the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, 49, who went missing on Mother’s Day 2020.
Last month, prosecutors outlined their investigation in detail in open court.
Here’s the timeline of Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance:
- May 10, 2020: Suzanne Morphew disappeared
- At 5:46 p.m. on Mother’s Day, the Chaffee County Communications Center received a report of a missing woman in the area on County Road 225 and West Highway 50.
- May 11, 2020: Search efforts continue with drones and scent-tracking dogs
- May 14, 2020: Family of Suzanne Morphew offers $200,000 reward
- Barry Morphew put out a reward of $100,000 and a family friend matched the amount, totaling $200k for her safe return.
- May 15, 2020: Personal items of Suzanne Morphew’s were found
- May 17, 2020: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team searched water sites
- May 17, 2020: Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to preserve video footage from May 8 – May 12
- May 17, 2020: Barry Morphew asks for safe return of Suzanne Morphew in video
- May 19, 2020: Suzanne Morphew’s home is cordoned off as authorities search area around house
- May 22, 2020: Residential property on the east side of Salida is searched
- July 24, 2020: Neighbors want answers from police on search efforts for Suzanne Morphew
- August 11, 2020: Barry Morphew speaks for the first time in 3 months regarding Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance
- August 30, 2020: Brother of Suzanne Morphew asks for volunteers to help search for Suzanne
- September 2, 2020: Co-workers of Barry Morphew claimed he spent the night before Suzanne Morphew vanished at a budget hotel in Denver and left the room reeking of chlorine
- September 3, 2020: “Profiling Evil” team enlists volunteers in search for Suzanne Morphew
- September 3, 2020: Barry Morphew responds to co-workers’ claims about his connection to his wife’s disappearance
- September 10, 2020: Search continues for Suzanne Morphew despite silence from Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office
- September 24, 2020: Hundreds join Suzanne Morphew’s brother in search for Suzanne
- September 28, 2020: Evidence is found near Suzanne Morphew’s home related to her disappearance
- October 6, 2020: Suzanne Morphew’s home is put up for sale
- October 15, 2020: Dr. Oz speaks to Nancy Grace about disappearance of Suzanne Morphew
- October 29, 2020: Private dive team arrives in Colorado to search for Suzanne Morphew
- November 10, 2020: Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office writes note of thanks to the community and says, “To preserve the integrity of this investigation, we cannot reveal all we have learned nor all that we are doing,” as it relates to the investigation into the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew
- March 4, 2021: Home of Suzanne Morphew is sold
- May 5, 2021: Barry Morphew is arrested
- Sept. 17, 2021: Judge rules there’s enough evidence for Barry Morphew to go to trial
- Sept. 20, 2021: The arrest affidavit for Barry Morphew was released
- Sept. 20, 2021: Barry Morphew posts bond and is released from jail
Morphew’s trial is set to begin May 3, 2022 and is set to conclude by June 1.