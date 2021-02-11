12-year-old publishes book during pandemic lockdown

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A 12-year-old girl used the lockdown time to finish up a book she was inspired to write. A national publisher is now selling the book online.

When the mandatory lockdowns went into effect in early March 2020, there were a whole lot of people with a whole lot of nothing to do.

That would include 12-year-old Destinee Munoz of Castle Rock who said, “I was just like, shocked. I just didn’t know that this would just go this far.”

Munoz is a very creative young lady and decided to use this downtime in a productive way.

“During the lockdown, it took me the same amount of time, (to finish the book), you know in like about a year or so,” Munoz said.

While her friends were on Twitter, she was tweaking her book called “The Adventures of Lindy Manderson,” a horror para-normal mystery.

“The book is about this girl named Lindy Manderson who her family encounters a stranger from the mothers past,” Munoz said.

Family and friends were not the only ones impressed with her literary talent, Gatekeeper Publishing loved it, too. Now “The Adventures of Lindy Manderson” is selling at Barnes and Noble and Amazon.com.

“We were shocked. We were really shocked when they said they wanted to do a book,” Richard Day, Munoz’s father said.

Munoz’s creative mind and imagination did not stop at one book. Gatekeeper Publishing wants four more.

“They loved it, we got a response back from them within 48 hours,” Day said.

So, how does the story end?

“We will see how my brain processes into like as how the story goes on,” Munoz said.

Munoz says she is not sure what she wants to do when she grows up but one thing is for sure, she already has a head start.