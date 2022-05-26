12-year-old Amalei from Castle Rock, Colorado, has been making bracelets to raise funds for first aid kits for Ukraine since the beginning of May 2022.

Last week, two of her yellow and blue beaded bracelets were auctioned and sold on May 22nd, with a winning bid of $1000. This amount will be transferred to Ukraine Aid Operations, an international volunteer organization whose mission is to obtain lifesaving gear and medical supplies and transport them straight to the front lines in Ukraine.

At the beginning of May 2022, Amalei’s mother reached out to Ukraine Aid Operations to inform them that Amalei had been making bracelets to sell at a local fair. She asked whether the Ukraine Aid Operations would accept the money that she raised and make sure it was spent on first aid kits for Ukraine. Ukraine Aid Operations replied that it would of course be very happy to accept the gift.

If you are looking to purchase one of Amalie’s bracelets, she’ll be at the South University Farmer’s Market on Friday, June 10th from 10am – 2pm.