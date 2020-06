AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an at-risk 12-year-old boy requiring medication.

The boy’s name is Liam and he is missing from Aurora. He was picked up by his mother on Friday and has not been returned home, according to Aurora Police.

His mother drives a blue 2010 Honda Fit with CO tag BVV937. If seen, please call 911. @CrimeStoppersCO — Aurora Police Dept. 👮🏼‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) June 27, 2020

The mother’s name is Nikki Sweezey and drives a blue 2010 Honda Fit with CO tag BVV937. If you have seen Liam, please call 911 immediately.