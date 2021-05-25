115th annual Arapahoe County Fair set to return this summer

AUROURA, Colo. (KDVR) — With COVID-19 restrictions receding across Colorado, organizers in Arapahoe County feel it is time to hop back into the event-throwing saddle and kick off the fair season in full force.

The 115th annual Arapahoe County Fair will run from July 22 to 25 at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Park, located at 25690 E. Quincy Avenue in Aurora.

“We know how hard this past year has been and how eager we all are to get back to fun activities, and we are doing everything we can to plan for a ‘safe, but normal’ Fair,” said Nancy Jackson, Chair of the Board of County Commissioners.

With daily tickets starting at $15, fairgoers will be able to take part in celebrating Arapahoe County’s Western heritage with ‘mutton bustin’, livestock shows, tractor pulls, concerts and a healthy array of 4-H programming.

“Boots not Suits,” the annual Arapahoe County Fair kick-off dinner, will be held on Thursday, July 22 in the Exhibition Hall. Tickets to the networking event can be purchased for $50.

No fair is complete without a plethora of delicious food vendors, of which organizers have guaranteed an overabundance of.

The 2021 Arapahoe County Fair is now accepting applications for commercial vendors. Showcase your products to thousands of fairgoers. Reasonable rates and tons of fun! Learn more at https://t.co/9zjBgCc7CI pic.twitter.com/m9X0vhuInO — ArapahoeCounty (@ArapahoeCounty) May 4, 2021

Arguably the most important facet of the four-day fair will occur on Friday, July 23, when the “Pours on the Plains” craft brew festival offers up featured beverages from dozens of local breweries. Tickets to participate start at $25.

Parking for the event will be $10 each day and can be purchased ahead of arrival on the fair’s ticket page.

DATE: July 22-25, 2021

TIME: 2021 Arapahoe County Fair Hours*

July 22, 2021; 4 p.m.-Midnight

July 23, 2021; 11 a.m.-Midnight

July 24, 2021; 11 a.m.-Midnight

July 25, 2021; 11 a.m.-Midnight

*Gates close at 11 p.m. on July 22-24 and 9:30 p.m. on July 25