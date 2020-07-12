11 sailors injured as crews battle fire on Navy ship in San Diego

Multiple injuries are being reported as a result of a military fire ship Sunday on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego. (SkyFox/FOX5 San Diego)

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – Eleven sailors were hospitalized with minor injuries Sunday in a fire burning on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept. said multiple agencies had responded to the fire. It was reported just before 9 a.m. at 3455 Senn St. Units arrived on the scene at approximately 10:10 a.m., the department said. Nearly 180 fire personnel were assigned to the scene.

No word yet on the cause of the fire. At least one of the injuries was from an explosion, per SDPD.

The entire crew is off the ship and all have been accounted for, according to a tweet from the Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet. San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port, the Navy said.

Crazy. Smoke billowing into the sky from a military ship fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard.@fox5sandiego #shipfire#SanDiego pic.twitter.com/rjEERpbpBH — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) July 12, 2020