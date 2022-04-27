Freedom Service Dogs (FSD) is a Denver-based nonprofit that transforms lives by partnering people with custom-trained assistance dogs. The non-profit serve veterans and active-duty military with PTSD, children and teens with autism, and people with physical disabilities and since 1987, FSD has graduated hundreds of client-dog teams at no cost to our clients.

In order to continue providing these life-changing dogs at no cost, Freedom Service Dogs rely on the generosity of our community of supporters to help fuel our mission. Diamonds in the Ruff is the organization’s annual gala that raises vital funds for Freedom Service Dogs.

The 10th Annual Diamonds in the Ruff, presented by the Harold Lee Charitable Foundation is on Saturday, May 7 and they still have limited tickets available for purchase at freedomservicedogs.org. Whether you’re a longtime supporter of Freedom Service Dogs or a new friend who would like to learn more about our work, all are welcome!

The theme this year is “The Great Barksby” and guests are encouraged to get dressed in their best “Howling ‘20s” attire.

What: 10th Annual Diamonds in the Ruff: The Great Barksby, presented by The Harold Lee Charitable Foundation

When (day and time): Saturday, May 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Hyatt DTC

Cost: $225 per ticket