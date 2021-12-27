$10,000 reward for information on 48-year-old cold case

Colorado State Patrol Officer Thomas Carpenter who was killed on December 27, 1973. Photo courtesy of Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

DENVER (KDVR) — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the killing of Colorado State Patrol Officer Thomas Carpenter back in 1973.

On Dec. 27, 1973, Carpenter made contact with two individuals in a stolen car. Carpenter was then seen headed toward the Montbello neighborhood with the individuals in the backseat of his trooper car.

Denver police later found Carpenter killed in the backseat of his car with four gunshots to the back of the head at 13870 Albrook Dr. in the Montbello neighborhood.

The two suspects are described as an African American male and a white male both in their late teens to early 20s.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is urging anyone with information to call their tipline at 720-913-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the $10,000 reward. A full recount of the cold case is on the Denver police’s YouTube page.