DENVER (KDVR) — Today hundreds of more flights were cancelled at DIA by Southwest Airlines.

The US Department of Transportation says customers must be reimbursed for cancellations and for some other expenses. Treasury Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with Southwest Airline’s CEO.

As that news was breaking, Southwest was saying it was reducing flights for “several days:

At DIA Tuesday afternoon, there was no shortage of angry passengers. Many were searching a sea of some 10,000 pieces of unclaimed luggage.

“I just need to get his medicines that’ all I’m concerned about,” Janiel Gorman said of her husband.

Passengers have been standing at the baggage claim area for hours trying to find their luggage.

“We need direction. We are lost. When people are so frustrated, everyone starts to get fizzled out and irritable,” Jada Glenn of Aurora said.

Many of the passengers told FOX31 their flights were cancelled, like Shawn Hurley of Littleton whose calling for the firing of Southwest executives.

“They need to start at the top and get rid of some people I believe,” Hurley said.

The US Department of Transportation said it will investigate and Colorado’s Attorney General Phil Weiser said his office will report customers concerns to the Feds.

“If an airline cancels a flight, customers can’t be told ‘you are on your own.’ They need to be given a place to stay. If it’s more than three hours they are entitled to meal credits. If they can’t get rebooked they need to get their money back or usable credit,” Weiser said.

Southwest could face massive fines, Weiser said, if fliers are treated unfairly during what has been described as a major meltdown.

“The Department will take action to hold Southwest accountable if it fails to fulfill its obligations and we will stay engaged with Southwest Airlines to make sure the airline does not allow a situation like this to happen again,” a USDOT spokesman said.

Weiser says customers should keep all their documents to file a claim for losses.