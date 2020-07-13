Local Photographer Joins Nationwide Effort to Create 10,000 Complimentary Professional Headshots to Help America Get Back to Work Tom Jamison at Tom Jamison Photography to Produce Headshots for Locally Unemployed on July 22 at Brookfield Properties in Littleton DENVER, CO – July 22, 2020

Tom Jamison, a local photographer is one that is providing free services to anyone who would like a new headshot. The goal is to help unemployed workers to get the proper tools to get back to work.

What: 10,000 Headshots

When (day and time): July 22, 2020

Where: Southwest Plaza Mall, 8501 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO

Cost: Free