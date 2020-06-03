1,000 volunteers show up to clean up downtown Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 1,000 volunteers teamed up to clean up downtown Denver on Wednesday in an event organized by the Downtown Denver Partnership.

Volunteers were supplied trash bags and assigned streets of the city to pick up trash. Others were given colorful posters of Denver’s skyline to hang on plywood covering broken signs on the 16th Street Mall. Organizers said the signs were damaged in riots over the weekend.

Volunteers like Jesse Emerson and Chris Carry said it’s an opportunity to make positive change and support peaceful protests.

“Make a positive impact, especially in times like these, everyone has to put forth a good effort,” said Emerson.

“To support the city and support everyone putting a positive foot forward for change,” said Carry.

For those interested in volunteering, Downtown Denver Partnership will be set up again at Skyline Park near 16th Street and Arapahoe Street downtown from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.