10-story DTC office building sells for $46M; buyer plans $4M in improvements

The office building at 4601 S. DTC Blvd. in Denver sold for $46 million. (Credit: BusinessDen/Cassidy Ritter)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — DPC Cos. has found a new 10-story office building in the Tech Center to renovate.

The Denver-based real estate firm, which last year sold the 10-story Denver Corporate Center II and III buildings after making improvements, purchased the similarly sized structure at 4601 S. DTC Blvd. in Denver on Monday.

Acting as 4601 DTC Office Owner LLC, the company and San Francisco-based Rockwood Capital paid $46 million, according to public records.

DPC President and CEO Christopher King, who can see the building from his office, said it’s the first time his company has partnered with Rockwood.

He said the companies expect to spend just over $4 million on improvements. The work is slated to include upgrading bathrooms and the fitness center, relocating the cafe and expanding the tenant lounge area to include an outdoor patio.

