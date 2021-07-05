1 wounded in drive-by shooting at Pecos and 76th

SHERRELWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A person was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night on Pecos Street.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white or silver full-sized truck, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. They described the victim as a Hispanic male.

Pecos St. is closed both northbound and southbound from w. 76th Ave. to Elmwood St. as deputies and detectives investigate a drive by shooting. One victim has been transported to the hospital. Suspect vehicle described as a white or silver full-sized truck. pic.twitter.com/Pl5bck0zYZ — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) July 6, 2021

Investigators closed Pecos Street from West 76th Avenue to Elmwood Street while the investigation was underway.

The Sheriff’s Office told FOX31 and Channel 2 that they believe both the suspect and victim were headed northbound on Pecos Street when they stopped in the middle of traffic, and someone opened fire.

Just spoke with the Adams County Sheriff. He stated this could have been a road rage incident or the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect is driving a light full sized truck. The victim is currently in critical condition at a local hospital. @KDVR @channel2kwgn https://t.co/b0wJkaB6lC pic.twitter.com/k1s3c91JFj — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) July 6, 2021

The Sheriff’s Office said they received 25-30 calls from people who heard the shots, with about 15 of them saying they witnessed the shooting.

They ask anyone with information to call 303-288-1535.