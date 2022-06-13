DENVER (KDVR) — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood Monday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7900 block of E. Northfield Boulevard.

Police did not have information about the victim’s injuries.

This part of Northfield Boulevard, also East 49th Avenue, has apartments on one side of the block and a retail shopping center with several popular businesses including Starbucks, Target and Bass Pro Shops on the other.

DPD has not released information about a suspect, but anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.