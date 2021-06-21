1 officer taken to the hospital, 2nd person shot in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — One police officer has been taken to the hospital after an incident in Arvada that included gunfire.

This happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 57 and Olde Wadsworth in the Olde Town area. A CodeRED has been sent telling people in the area to shelter in place and call 911 if they see suspicious activity.

Arvada Police, shooting in Olde Town Arvada. One office down, securing the area of 57 and Olde Wadsworth. PIO on scene update to follow. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 21, 2021

Limited details are available, but police say one other person was injured with gunshot wounds.

The extent of the injuries to the officer and the second person are not clear at this time. It’s also unclear what the cause of the officer’s injuries were.

Police said there are two possible suspects.

Police are expected to speak with the media around 3 p.m. to provide more details on this breaking story.

This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for breaking updates.