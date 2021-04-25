1 man, 1 boy shot in Aurora hotel parking lot on Sunday morning

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that ended up injuring a man and a boy in the parking lot of the LaQuinta Inn on Abilene Street on Sunday morning.
Officers say they responded to the scene at around 4:45am. Both victims sustained injuries to their legs and are expected to survive.
No arrests have been made. Police say the suspect may have gotten away in a white sedan – possibly a Volkswagen Jetta.
If you know any anything about what happened, contact Denver Metro Crimestoppers at (720)913-STOP.