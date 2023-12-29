DENVER (KDVR) — The frontage road for Interstate 25 in Loveland was closed for a portion of Friday after one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Loveland Police Department, the frontage road on the west side of I-25 was closed between Colorado 392 and County Road 30 beginning at about 3:30 p.m. and reopening at about 4:15 p.m.

SkyFOX flew over the scene Friday evening, where two vehicles with major body damage could be seen on the road.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The number of vehicles and passengers of those vehicles is not yet known.