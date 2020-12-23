1 killed, 2 injured in Green Valley Ranch crash

GREEN VALLEY RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says one person was killed and two others were injured in a crash early Wednesday morning.

DPD said the crash happened at Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Picadilly Road around 6:15 a.m.

There were two vehicles involved in the crash. A van and a sedan, according to DPD. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. One person in the van was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

Police said Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Picadilly Road are closed due to the crash. Alternate routes are advised.

See traffic updates here: https://kdvr.com/traffic/

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.