1 dead in possible road rage shooting, Aurora police identify person of interest

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police say a man died after being shot in a possible road rage incident near E. Yale Avenue and E. Brown Place on Monday just before noon.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Officials report a person of interest has been identified.

Any witnesses not contacted by the police on scene are asked to reach out to @CrimeStoppersCO.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they will be reported as they are received.