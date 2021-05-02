1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on Saturday night.

Two Cañon City police officers are on administrative leave following the shooting, according to the CBI.

According to the CBI, which is investigating the shooting, it happened on 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Nexstar station FOX21 in Colorado Springs reports that the officers were attempting to contact a driver in a black, 1999 Infiniti near the Quality Inn Motel around Highway 50 and Dozier Avenue.

At some point shots were fired by two officers, the station said. A 28-year-old man was shot and later died of his injuries. Another 20-year-old man in the same car was also shot but is expected to survive.

No officers were hurt.