1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed for several hours from the Business North exit to the US 36 exit early Friday morning after a man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash.

Colorado State Patrol reports the incident occurred around 12:35 a.m. when a 29-year-old male driver of a Chevy pickup lost control and rolled over into the median. He was ejected and struck by two other vehicles.

The other vehicles involved were a Volvo semi-truck and a passenger van or car, according to CSP. Both vehicles were single occupied with no passengers.

The driver of the Chevy pickup was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CSP initially reports that weather is not believed to be a factor in the crash. An investigation into the cause is underway.