DENVER (KDVR) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital following an early morning car crash that occurred in south Denver on Sunday.

According to the Denver Police Department, a single vehicle was traveling on the 1400 block of South Santa Fe Drive around 5:38 a.m. on Sunday when it crashed.

One person died at the scene of the crash while a second person was taken to a nearby hospital. That person’s condition isn’t known at this point, but FOX31 will provide that information once it has been made public.

A DPD official said that this “was possibly a rollover crash.”

The northbound lanes of South Sante Fe Drive were temporarily closed at West Florida Avenue while DPD conducted their investigation, but it has since been reopened to traffic.