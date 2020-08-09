1 dead after an auto-pedestrian accident in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Aurora. The accident happened around 10:00 pm Saturday night in the 14700 block of East Arapahoe Road.

Authorities say the pedestrian was walking in the lanes of traffic when it was hit by a Chevy sedan traveling Eastbound.

According to Aurora police, “That section of roadway was not illuminated by street lights at the time of the accident.”

The pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been identified.

His name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Officer after conducting their investigation and notifying his next of kin of his death.

The driver is said to have remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is urged to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit at 303-739-6423.