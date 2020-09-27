1 dead after 3 people shot in Denver

Police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department says 3 males were shot early Sunday morning in the 100 block of S. Monaco Pkwy.

Officers are now investigating this incident as a homicide after one of the males reportedly died.

Two remain in critical condition at an area hospital.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.