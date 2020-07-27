1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at large gathering in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — One man is dead and three others injured from a shooting on the 6300 block of Ivanhoe Street on Sunday, according to Commerce City Police.

Officers were called to the location at 2:59 a.m. on a report of gunshots and located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three additional victims were located at a nearby hospital being treated for gunshot wounds from the shooting. Police say there was a large gathering, a fight broke out and shots were fired.

CCPD Investigations Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.