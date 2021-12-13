$1.6 million settlement reached in 2015 Gold King Mine spill

The Animas River in southwest Colorado was fouled by mine wastewater as the result of a mine plug blowout. (Photo: La Plata County Sheriff’s Office)

SILVERTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Sunnyside Gold Corporation has reached an agreement with the State of Colorado for $1.6 million to settle the damage caused by the 2015 Gold King Mine spill.

The agreement settles the Natural Resource Damage claims caused by the mine spill in the Bonita Peak Mining District.

Back on Aug. 5, 2015, 3 million gallons of mine wastewater spilled downstream through the tributaries of the Animas River. The spill caused the river to turn yellow, impacting drinking water and irrigation in three states. The Environmental Protection Agency has taken responsibility for the mine blowout.

The Sunnyside Gold Corporation reached an agreement, “as a matter of practicality, with no admission of liability or wrongdoing, and limits SGC’s future liability for potential environmental claims in relation to the BPMD,” according to a press release from the SGC.

The SGC does not own or operate the Gold King Mine but does own the Sunnyside Mine that sits right below the Gold King Mine.

“SGC has a long and positive history of improving water quality in the Animas River and this agreement will further that legacy,” said Gina Myers, director of reclamation operations.