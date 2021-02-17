1-3 inches of snow tonight in Denver, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day; another storm system this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting 1-3 inches of snow between 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins. 2-6 inches in the Foothills and across the Palmer Divide. Snow tapers-off just after midnight. Highs today around 32 degrees.

Also expect fog early this morning.

We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert for tonight.

The mountains can expect scattered snow showers today with 1-2 inches of accumulation at the ski areas. Highs in the teens and 20s.

Snow ends very early Thursday morning, then turning partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

Another storm system hits the mountains between Friday and Saturday. 2-6 inches of snow accumulation. Denver could see flurries on Saturday.

Drier on Sunday with sunshine and 40s.

Forecast snow totals tonight.

