Live Stream: STEM School Shooting Trial

Live coverage from FOX31 NOW: Watch a live stream of the trial for Devon Erickson, the second person charged in the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado in May 2019. One student, Kendrick Castillo, was killed and eight others were wounded.

Erickson is facing 46 counts including two first degree murder charges and 31 first degree attempted murder charges. His co-defendant, Alec McKinney, pled guilty last year to charges stemming from the shooting. McKinney has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole in 40 years.

The trial is schedule though June 25 in Douglas County District Court in Castle Rock. The stream will be live during the hours court is in session.