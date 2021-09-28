Watch Live: Trial for truck driver in deadly I-70 crash

Semitrailer driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces 41 charges from fiery 2019 crash in Lakewood that killed 4
More than two years after a fiery crash on Interstate 70 in Lakewood killed four people, the semitrailer driver accused of causing the crash is on trial. Prosecutors say Rogel Aguilera-Mederos drove recklessly, plowing his truck into more than two-dozen cars.
Latest Coverage
Aquilaras-Mederos claims the brakes had failed and he lost control. Prosecutors say he barreled eastbound down the interstate from the mountains at speeds of up to 85 mph.
The crash on April 25, 2019 closed down the highway west of Denver. A giant fireball erupted after the truck slammed into cars backed up because of an earlier crash.
Opening arguments began on September 28. The trial is scheduled to last three weeks. FOX31 NOW will stream live coverage of the entire trial.