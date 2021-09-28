Watch Live: Trial for truck driver in deadly I-70 crash

Aquilaras-Mederos claims the brakes had failed and he lost control. Prosecutors say he barreled eastbound down the interstate from the mountains at speeds of up to 85 mph.



The crash on April 25, 2019 closed down the highway west of Denver. A giant fireball erupted after the truck slammed into cars backed up because of an earlier crash.



Opening arguments began on September 28. The trial is scheduled to last three weeks. FOX31 NOW will stream live coverage of the entire trial.