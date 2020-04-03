Live blog archive: Coronavirus in Colorado

This is an archive of the coronavirus in Colorado live blog.

Thursday, April 9

11:36 p.m.: Updated list of Colorado facilities with reported coronavirus outbreaks

The state has updated its list of long-term care facilities where COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported.

View the latest list here.

4:10 p.m.: New data on COVID-19 in Colorado

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 226 people in the state have died from COVID-19.

There are 6,202 cases statewide and 1,221 people have been hospitalized.

Cases have been reported in 56 of Colorado’s 64 counties.

According to the CDPHE, 31,180 people have been tested.

Fifty-four outbreaks have been reported at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

The CDPHE said a spike in the figures is due to “cases & deaths that occurred days and weeks prior, but not reported to the state until today. This could make it appear as though there are false spikes in day-to-day cases.”

4:00 p.m.: Vice President Pence to deliver Air Force Academy commencement address

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the keynote address to the class of 2020 at the United States Air Force Academy.

The address will be delivered via video around 11 a.m. on April 18.

3:35 p.m.: Clear Creek County closing county roads to non-county residents on April 11.

The Public Health Order will become effective at 12:01 a.m on April 11.

“To the extent any State of Colorado and/or Federal orders or laws are more restrictive than what is set forth herein, such orders and laws control. Individuals should be aware that new orders from Gov. Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have been and continue to be issued on matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic. All members of the public are responsible for following the Governor’s and CDPHE’s orders and local orders including this Order.”

2:30 p.m.: Two deaths at Boulder Manor

Two residents at Boulder Manor have died due to COVID-19.

2 p.m.: Life Care Center of Longmont resident tests positive for COVID-19

On April 2, a resident of Life Care Center of Longmont tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident is isolated and being monitored. The resident is currently recovering and doing well.

1:15 p.m.: Arapahoe County facilities remain closed indefinitely

The Arapahoe County Board of County Commissioners says that all county facilities will remain closed to the public indefinitely.

1 p.m.: Polis extends Emergency Disaster Declaration

Gov. Polis signed an Executive Order that extends the disaster emergency declaration for COVID-19 for an additional 30 days.

The disaster declaration allows Colorado to access additional resources, temporarily waives procurement statutes for purchases related to COVID-19, and authorizes the implementation of the State’s Crisis Standards of Care plan.

12:45 p.m.: Numerous coronavirus deaths at Centennial Health Care Center in Greeley

A spokesperson says at least 14 residents died from COVID-19. Five other deaths were reported but they were either not tested postmortem or postmortem results aren’t in yet.

12:18 p.m.: Update on U.K. Prime Minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care as condition improves.

12:05 p.m.: Update on ventilators in Colorado

New: A source tells me a Colorado ventilator briefing/update was provided this morning. The state has 2066 total and currently 717 are in use. #COVID19 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) April 9, 2020

10:30 a.m.: First Positive Case of COVID-19 in Gilpin County

A resident of Gilpin County has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is a male in his 50s. The resident is currently undergoing treatment at a medical facility in Jefferson County.

7:30 a.m.: Colorado unemployment numbers updated

Today the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced there were 46,065 initial unemployment claims filed the week ending April 4. Over the past three weeks 127,393 initial claims have been filed. The initial claims numbers are those weekly claims that are reported to the U.S. Department of Labor every week for the week prior and do not reflect all applications filed for unemployment.*

6:40 a.m.: Additional lending announced

Fed announces programs to provide up to $2.3 trillion in additional lending.

6:30 a.m.: New Unemployment Numbers

10% of US labor force now out of work since virus slammed economy as 6.6 million file for jobless aid.

Wednesday, April 8

11:06 p.m.: Rep. Crow to hold Q&A on stimulus

Colorado Rep. Jason Crow will hold a question-and-answer session via Facebook Live on Thursday.

He will answer questions about the federal coronavirus relief package.

The Q&A will start at 2 p.m. Mountain Time Thursday on the congressman’s Facebook page.

7:28 p.m.: Clear Creek County considers closing to visitors

Clear Creek County officials are considering closing the county to all non-residents.

While the county’s website said the decision had already been made, officials later stated that the idea is only under consideration.

4:05 p.m.: 193 COVID-19 deaths in Colorado

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 193 people have died from the coronavirus statewide.

The agency said 1,162 people have been hospitalized and 29,199 people have been tested.

There are 5,655 cases in Colorado, according to the CDPHE.

Cases have been reported in 54 of Colorado’s 64 counties.

3:58 p.m.: Inmate at Buena Vista prison tests positive

An inmate at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex has tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Corrections announced.

The inmate was transferred to Buena Vista from the Denver City Jail on March 26.

“Per the protocols put in place by the Department, any inmate arriving from jail is screened and quarantined. This inmate had been in quarantine since arriving at the prison and did not enter the general population or go out into the facility. The inmate was quarantined with one cell mate who will continue to be monitored by CDOC medical staff,” the DOC said in a statement.

3:38 p.m.: Georgetown Lake closed to all activities except walking, hiking

Georgetown Lake is now closed to all activities except walking and hiking. The parking areas for the lake are also closed.

The closure will remain in effect “until modified or terminated.”

3:19 p.m.: 16 Denver businesses cited for not following order

Sixteen businesses in the city and county of Denver have been issued citations for not following the regulations outlined in the governor’s stay-at-home order.

City officials say they have contacted 6,803 businesses and issued 2,050 warnings in regard to the order.

2:38 p.m.: Masks mandatory in Glenwood Springs

The Glenwood Springs City Council voted Tuesday night to require face coverings while entering or inside public places.

According to the Post Independent, the rule applies to both residents and retail workers. It will stay in effect until at least April 26.

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis recommended Coloradans wear face coverings when out in public.

11:30 a.m.: ACLU, Denver civil rights attorneys seek emergency order to protect high-risk people in Weld County Jail from COVID-19

#update @WeldSheriff says 13 deputies and 9 inmates have tested positive for #CODVID19 One inmate has been hospitalized #kdvr https://t.co/sDMeacXf2h — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) April 8, 2020

10:15 a.m.: Update on U.K. Prime Minister

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition is improving in the intensive care unit of a London hospital, an official says.

8:10 a.m.: Governor Polis update on coronavirus in Colorado at 12:45 p.m.

Gov. Polis will provide a brief update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch it live on FOX31, in the FOX31 app and on Facebook.

6:50 a.m.: President Trump says 100 ventilators are on the way to Colorado

Will be immediately sending 100 Ventilators to Colorado at the request of Senator Gardner! https://t.co/Nj4EPxfZl6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

4:15 a.m.: Child who pioneered medical marijuana for seizures, dies from coronavirus

Charlotte Figi, the Colorado girl who pioneered medical marijuana for seizures, died due to the coronavirus, according to her family.

Tuesday, April 7

11:25 p.m.: Polis says when bars and restaurants reopen, it will be a gradual process

In a Facebook Live interview with FOX31, Gov. Jared Polis said when restaurants and bars reopen, the process will be gradual.

“When restaurants can return to in-restaurant dining, it’s unlikely it will be at full capacity,” Polis said.

4:04 p.m.: 179 COVID-19 deaths in Colorado

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 179 people in the state have died from COVID-19.

There are 5,429 cases statewide and 1,079 people have been hospitalized.

The CDPHE says 28,094 people have been tested.

Forty-four outbreaks have been reported at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Cases have been reported in 54 of Colorado’s 64 counties.

2:42 p.m.: Denver first responders have 39 positive COVID-19 cases

According to the Denver Joint Information Center, 39 public safety staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Public safety includes Denver Police, Denver Fire, Denver Sheriff and Denver 911.

All individuals who potentially were exposed to people who tested positive have been notified.

1:56 p.m.: Third Avalanche player tests positive with COVID-19

A third Colorado Avalanche player has tested positive with the coronavirus, according to the NHL Public Relations department.

12:50 p.m.: Latest pandemic model shows fewer hospitalizations and deaths in U.S.

As of Monday, the model predicted the virus will kill 81,766 people in the United States over the next four months, with just under 141,000 hospital beds being needed. That’s about 12,000 fewer deaths — and 121,000 fewer hospital beds — than the model estimated on Thursday.

10:15 a.m.: Update from Denver Mayor Michael Hancock at 11:30 a.m.

Mayor Michael B. Hancock will provide an update on the City and County of Denver’s Stay at Home order and shelter support actions for people experiencing homelessness at 11:30 a.m.

10:10 a.m.: Denver Public Schools Expands Free Meal Services

Denver Public Schools (DPS) is expanding its support to students and families by adding 12 meal pickup sites and launching a meal delivery program for families.

The 12 new grab-and-go locations are spread throughout the city where families can pick up breakfast and lunch. Families can also take food home for the weekend each Friday. The 24 grab-and-go locations are open weekdays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to pick up meals for kids and adults.

7:00 a.m.: REI is furloughing most of its 13,000 employees

Outdoor retailer REI is furloughing a majority of its staff and cutting pay for its executives because it remains unclear when its 160 stores can reopen.

REI said a “majority” of its 13,000-strong staff will begin furlough on April 15 for 90 days. Affected employees will still receive benefits during that period.

CEO Eric Artz said in the letter he’s forfeiting 100% of his base salary for the next six months and its senior executives are taking a 20% pay cut for the same time. REI’s board of directors are also temporarily not receiving their fees.

5:50 a.m.: Update on British Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent the night in the intensive care unit of a London hospital with the new coronavirus, but is not on a ventilator

Monday, April 6

8:10 p.m.: Brown Palace closing to guests

The Brown Palace — the iconic hotel in downtown Denver — is temporarily suspending operations.

While the historic hotel will be closed to guests, some employees will be kept on staff to maintain the building.

The general manager said the hotel will reopen as soon as possible, with a goal of June 1.

6:53 p.m.: Statewide stay-at-home order extended

Gov. Jared Polis has extended Colorado’s stay-at-home order until April 26. It was set to expire April 11.

3:40 p.m.: Hancock says hotels, convention center may be used to house patients

In an open letter to Denver’s hotels and motels, Mayor Michael Hancock said the Colorado Convention Center will be converted into a 2,000-bed field hospital this month.

In the meantime, Hancock is requesting 3,300 hotel rooms “to meet the anticipated need among people experiencing homelessness and the needs of our local hospitals in the weeks ahead.”

2:27 p.m.: Denver stay-at-home order extended

Mayor Michael Hancock is officially extending the stay-at-home order for the city and county of Denver until April 30.

The mayor announced last week his plan to extend the order.

Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide stay-at-home order is currently set to last until April 11. However, the governor also said that his order will likely be extended.

I am extending Denver's Stay at Home Order until April 30th. I know this isn't easy, but given the current data and advice from experts about the spread of COVID-19 these are the actions that will get us on the other side of this curve and protect our health. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) April 6, 2020

1:25 p.m.: British Prime Minister moved to intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Johnson’s office says Johnson is conscious and does not require ventilation at the moment. He was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him. (AP)

10:12 a.m.: Xcel Energy to sell Mankato Energy Center, net gain on sale to support corporate giving and response to COVID-19

Xcel Energy announced today it will sell the Mankato Energy Center, a natural gas-fired power plant, to Denver-based Southwest Generation for $680 million, and plans to use the net gain on the sale to fund its corporate giving efforts, including support related to COVID-19 recovery. The 760-megawatt plant will continue to provide electricity to the company’s Upper Midwest customers.

9:10 a.m.: Gardner and Bennet Request Relief for Farmers During COVID-19

U.S. Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) are requesting the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) to take additional steps to provide relief for farmers to ensure the continuity of food supply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday, April 5

4:45 p.m.: US Northern Command deploys medical providers to NYC

U.S. Northern Command is deploying 1,000 Air Force and Navy medical providers to the New York City area in next 3 days.

About 300 of these uniformed medical providers will work from the Javits Center and the rest will deploy to other area locations to expand local medical capabilities.

4 p.m.: State releases additional COVID-19 modeling data

A team of volunteer experts modeled the COVID-19 pandemic by using approaches tailored to Colorado specifically. The modeling is updated as the disease continues to spread. Read more here.

12:11 p.m.: Fauci says coronavirus could become seasonal

Dr. Anthony Fauci says there a very good chance the new coronavirus “will assume a seasonal nature” because it is unlikely to be under control globally.

11:39 a.m.: Surgeon general sends warning to prepare for ‘saddest week’

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said “this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly.”

Saturday, April 4

4 p.m.: New COVID-19 numbers

There are now 4,565 cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, along with 875 hospitalizations and 126 deaths.

1:41 p.m.: Third Boulder County resident dies from COVID-19

The deceased was an individual in their 90s at a long-term care facility who passed from complications of the coronavirus. This is the first death in Boulder County of a long-term care facility resident.

“Sadly, COVID-19 has taken the life of another member of our Boulder County community. Let’s do all we can to slow the spread of this insidious virus to prevent the loss of more of our beloved family, friends, and neighbors,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health director.

“We can do this. It’s not too late. Please take as many precautions as you can. Stay home, keep away from others, cover your nose and mouth when out of the house, wash your hands, clean and disinfect, and you will help save lives.”

Friday, April 3

11:18 p.m.: Ventilators ordered by state of Colorado will go to FEMA instead

Ventilators ordered by Colorado and other states will instead go to FEMA.

According to a spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis’ office, the state had placed several orders with ventilator manufacturers.

“Domestic ventilator manufacturers have informed the Governor that the orders of Colorado and other states will not be fulfilled any time soon because FEMA is jumping the line and demanding all the product. The Governor urges the White House to intercede and ensure Colorado’s health care system has access to the resources they deserve to save lives,” the spokesperson said via email.

Polis issued the following statement:

“It is disappointing that our state is being forced to compete with other states and our own federal government. If FEMA plans to deliver ventilators to Colorado, we need the quantities and timeline so we can work with our hospitals to include them in our plan.”

7:28 p.m.: RTD suspends fare collecting, changes boarding procedures

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said is it suspending fare collection on all trains and buses.

It is also starting rear-door boarding on most buses to allow for a greater distance between drivers and passengers.

Additionally, RTD is suspending service on the Free MallRide and Free MetroRide bus routes downtown.

4:31 p.m.: City of Denver closing some streets to vehicles

The city and county of Denver is closing some streets to vehicles to give people more room to walk, bike and run.

Currently, the locations are as follows:

Capitol Hill:

East 11th Avenue from Lincoln Street to Humboldt Street

Sloan Lake:

Bryon Place from Zenobia Street to Stuart Street

Stuart Street from West 24th Avenue to West 21st Avenue

North Capitol Hill/City Park West:

East 16th Avenue from Lincoln Street to City Park Esplanade

The city is considering additional closures and will provide updates online.

Local traffic and parking are allowed on the closed streets, but drivers are advised to go very slowly.

Group gatherings are prohibited and people must practice social distancing.

4:16 p.m.: Warnings issued to some Boulder County businesses

The Boulder County Public Health Department says it has issued 46 warnings or clarifications to businesses that were open during the stay-at-home order.

The health department has also issued 23 notices of violation to the following businesses:

Joanne Fabrics

Michael’s

Hobby Lobby

Game Stop

4:06 p.m.: CDPHE provides new coronavirus figures

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 111 people have died from the coronavirus.

There are 4,173 cases statewide and 823 hospitalizations.

The CDPHE says 22,071 people have been tested.

Twenty-seven outbreaks have been reported at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Cases have been reported in 53 of Colorado’s 64 counties.

3:30 p.m.: CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommend that Americans wear face coverings while in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. President Trump said the recommendation is voluntary.

3:11 p.m.: 105 coronavirus deaths in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis said 105 people in Colorado have died from the coronavirus.

The governor said 806 people are hospitalized and there are 4,174 positive cases statewide.

Polis said the state can how test more than 10,000 people daily.

2:03 p.m.: Polis says Coloradans should wear face coverings outside

Gov. Jared Polis has advised all people in Colorado to wear non-medical, cloth face coverings when going out of their homes for essential activities.

1:55 p.m.: Colorado School of Mines postpones spring commencement

Colorado School of Mines has postponed its in-person spring commencement ceremonies.

The school is planning alternatives, including a virtual commencement Friday, May 8. It is also tentatively planning a mid- to late-summer on-campus commencement ceremony. Spring 2020 graduates can also return to campus in December 2020 or May 2021 to walk in one of those graduation ceremonies.

12:17 p.m.: Business shutdowns, citations, and warnings in Denver

Denver has shut down 1 business, issued 13 citations and nearly 1,000 warnings since stay-at-home order went into effect and limited which businesses are considered essential and allowed to stay open. A full list was released Friday morning.

The one business that has been shut down, Appliance Factory, received four warnings at its locations.

11:56 a.m.: School districts announce no in-person learning through end of school year

Several school districts have announced that they will only have remote learning through the end of the school year, and will not return to in-person teaching.

27J Schools

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Adams 14 Schools

Aurora Public Schools

Cherry Creek School District

Clear Creek School District

Denver Public Schools

Douglas County Schools

Englewood Schools

Jeffco Public Schools

Littleton Public Schools

Mapleton Public Schools

Sheridan School District 2

Westminster Public Schools

8:11 a.m.: Lyft offering free scooter rides for critical workers in Denver

Lyft is offering free scooter rides in Denver through April 30 for first responders, healthcare, and transit workers. Employers need to enroll their workers and can email HeroScooters@Lyft.com for details. Lyft says it is disinfecting high contact surfaces on scooters each time they are recharged.

6:30 a.m.: DaVita hiring 200 in Colorado

Health care company DaVita is planning to hiring 200 positions in Colorado this year. The company provides kidney dialysis and related care. Positions are available in a variety of areas. Details are at https://careers.davita.com/

6:30 a.m.: US shed 701,000 jobs in March

The United States shed 701,000 jobs in March in face of virus, ending a record hiring streak after nearly 10 years. (AP)

Thursday, April 2

8:19 p.m.: Loans for small businesses available starting Friday

Small businesses that have less than 500 employees will have the ability to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) starting Friday.

PPP is a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan that is designed to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information or to apply for PPP, visit the Small Business Administration’s website.

4:15 p.m.: City of Boulder buildings and facilities to remain closed through April 30

Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam announced that all city buildings and facilities would remain closed until April 30, extending the original April 19 closure date.

4 p.m.: Ninety-seven deaths caused by COVID-19

There are now 3,728 cases of COVID-19, including 710 hospitalizations. There have now been 97 deaths due to COVID-19. Fifty-one counties have at least one case of COVID-19, and there have been 21 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

3 p.m.: $75 million of COVID-19 funding available to communities in the Rocky Mountain Region

States in the Rocky Mountain Region are expected to receive $75,968,530. The funds will be awarded by using existing grant formulas. They will also be accompanied by new guidance that cuts red tape so grantees can quickly help their communities.

1:55 p.m. COVID-19 cases reach one million worldwide

COVID-19 cases top one million worldwide according to John Hopkins University data.

12:45 p.m.: IRS warns of COVID-19 scams

The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to be on the lookout for a surge of calls and email phishing attempts about COVID-19. These contacts can lead to tax-related fraud and identity theft.

Additionally, the IRS says to watch out not only for emails but text messages, websites and social media attempts that may request money or personal information from you.

12:36 p.m.: RTD expects to receive $232 million through CARES Act

RTD says that can expect to receie $232,253,946 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that was signed by President Trump on March 27.

According to a press release from RTD, the funds in the federal stimulus package require no local match and can be used for expenditures from Jan. 1 2020 forward.

The funds are expended on a reimbursement bases – meaning they will be reimbursed once they are spent.

RTD says the funds can be used for any operations cost associated with COVID-19, which can include salaries and expenses related to equipment and cleaning supplies.

12:34 p.m.: El Paso County Deputy dies from the coronavirus

It is with profound sadness we announce Deputy Jeff Hopkins while off duty, passed away on April 1 from the COVID-19 virus. Deputy Hopkins was 41 years old and leaves behind his wife, Wendy. Deputy Hopkins has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since 2001. #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/JhNbhdyXiA — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 2, 2020

11:49 a.m.: State extends health insurance enrollment

The state has announced that the Special Enrollment Period for individual health insurance will be extended through April 30. It was set to end on April 3.

Coloradans who are currently uninsured can learn more and sign up for coverage at the Connect for Health Colorado website.

Anyone enrolling after April 3 will their health insurance become effective on May 1.

11:23 a.m.: $14 million in DOJ grant money to Colorado public safety

$14,207,832 in grant money from the Department of Justice has been allocated to Colorado public safety agencies as they address the COVID-19 pandemic. The DOJ has made total of $850 million available nationwide as part of the recent stimulus package.

State and local governments will be able to apply for money, which the DOJ says will be available in days once it has been awarded. The money can be used “to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities.”

11:15 a.m.: CDPHE update Polis’ death rate claim

In a letter Gov. Jared Polis sent to Vice President Mike Pence, the governor said Colorado’s COVID-19 death rate was rising faster that any other state in the county.

In a press call, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suggested the claim was no longer true, as the letter was several days old.

10:50 a.m.: Rapid coronavirus tests arrive in Englewood

#BREAKING 100,000 Rapid COVID-19 tests that can provide results in 2 to 10 minutes have arrived in Englewood, Colorado. @DenverPolice is the first customer for @AytuBioscience #kdvr pic.twitter.com/svbEHTDLwA — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) April 2, 2020

10 a.m.: Democratic National Convention postponed to August

The Democratic National Committee is delaying its convention until the week of Aug. 17. The move comes after prospective nominee Joe Biden said he didn’t think it was possible to hold a normal convention in July because of the coronavirus. (AP)

9 a.m.: Polis release letter to Pence requesting supplies

Gov. Jared Polis’ office has released a letter he sent days ago to Vice President Mike Pence requesting more supplies for the state due to a “crisis-level shortage.”

6:55 a.m.: Record high unemployment claims

US unemployment claims hit 6.6 million — another record high — as layoffs accelerate in face of coronavirus.

Wednesday, April 1

11:39 p.m.: CDPHE says there will be no more drive-thru testing

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it is no longer offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.

“We’re focusing our efforts on testing first responders and health care workers,” a spokesperson said via email.

4:58 p.m.: Vail Resorts furloughing hourly employees

Broomfield-based Vail Resorts said most of its hourly employees will be furloughed without pay starting April 4. The furlough is expected to last one to two months. The company will continue to provide health care benefits to those employees.

Additionally, salaried employees are taking six-month pay cuts between 5% and 25%, with higher earners taking the larger cuts.

CEO Rob Katz said he is reducing his salary by 100% for the next six months.

4:02 p.m.: 80 coronavirus deaths in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says 80 people have died from COVID-19 statewide. See the maps and charts tracking Colorado COVID-19 cases.

There are 3,342 cases in the state and 620 people have been hospitalized.

Fifty of Colorado’s 64 counties have at least one reported case.

The CDPHE says 18,645 people have been tested.

Seventeen outbreaks have been reported at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

3:25 p.m.: 4 Weld County deputies, inmate test positive

Four Weld County sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for the virus. One of the deputies works on patrol; the three others are detentions deputies.

All four deputies are “weathering the virus at home,” according to Sheriff Steven Reams.

One inmate also tested positive.

“The inmate is receiving medical treatment to ensure the best outcome for their health,” Reams said in a statement.

1:35 p.m.: Polis extends school closures to April 30

Gov. Jared Polis said he is extending the closure of all schools in Colorado to April 30. The initial executive order closed schools on March 23, and was set to end on April 17.

He made the announcement during his news conference Wednesday.

9:50 a.m.: Jefferson County Deputy tests positive for coronavirus

#update first deputy @jeffcosheriffco jail tests positive for #COVIDー19 So far no inmates have tested positive. Deputy home resting. No word if any deputies/inmates who might’ve been exposed will have to quarantine. #kdvr — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) April 1, 2020

9:05 a.m.: Wimbledon Cancelled

Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since World War II because of coronavirus pandemic.

8:00 a.m.: Update on the coronavirus in Colorado

Gov. Polis will provide a brief update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch it in the app, on Facebook and on FOX31.

Tuesday, March 31

6:18 p.m.: Denver City Council passes $13.5 million in emergency funds

The Denver City Council passed three bills to assist those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The first bill establishes a $10 million Coronavirus Emergency Response special revenue fund.

“The fund will be used for services and supplies such as personal protective equipment, overtime for personnel, capital purchases such as beds or medical equipment, and capital funds such as purchases of facilities,” according to City Council.

A $3.5 million Coronavirus Emergency Business Support fund was also approved. It will help Denver businesses support their employees during the outbreak.

City Council said the third bill allows the city to donate surplus computers to an organization called PCs for People, which will give the computers to low-income families.

5:01 p.m.: Gov. Polis requests extension of DACA recipients’ work permits

Gov. Jared Polis has requested the Department of Homeland Security provide automatic extensions of work authorizations for all Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients whose grants expire in 2020.

“Coloradans face unprecedented challenges to their economic and social lives, and this extension would provide some needed stability to our businesses and residents who benefit from opportunities that DACA provides,” Polis wrote to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

About 15,000 DACA recipients live in Colorado, according to the governor’s office.

4:38 p.m.: Colorado gun dealers can sell firearms without completed background checks due to backlog

Colorado gun dealers are allowed to sell firearms without background checks being completed due to a massive backlog.

The state has three business days to process a background check. However, the current processing time is about six calendar days.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is urging dealers to not sell guns until a background check is complete.

4:11 p.m.: 69 COVID-19 deaths in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new data about the impact of coronavirus in the state.

Sixty-nine people have died from COVID-19.

There are 2,966 cases statewide and 509 people have been hospitalized.

Cases have been reported in 50 of Colorado’s 64 counties.

According to the CDPHE, 16,849 people have been tested.

3:16 p.m.: City of Denver’s stay-at-home order to be extended

Mayor Michael Hancock says the city and county of Denver’s stay-at-home order will be extended through April 30.

Denver’s stay-at-home order is currently aligned with the state of Colorado’s, which is set to last until April 11.

Hancock said he expects the state to extend its order as well, but the city will extend its order if the state does not.

On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis said the statewide order will likely be extended soon.

11:33 a.m.: City of Wheat Ridge bans short-term rentals

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, effective Wednesday, a ban has been issued for all short-term rentals fewer than 14 days within the city of Wheat Ridge until April 30.

11:21 a.m.: No data suggesting spike in coronavirus cases due to Post Malone concert

New: State health officials tell me they have no data suggesting a spike in cases because of the Post Malone concert at the Pepsi Center several weeks ago. — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 31, 2020

10:00 a.m.: TSA screens lowest number in 10 years

TSA: On Monday, officers across the country screened 154,080 passengers at security checkpoints. It’s the lowest number screened by TSA in 10 years. For perspective, exactly one year ago 2,360,053 people were screened nationwide.

8:30 a.m.: Hunting and fishing seasons are not canceled

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a series of fake social media posts are suggesting that hunting and fishing seasons are canceled this year due to the coronavirus.

Monday, March 30

10:52 p.m.: No street sweeping tickets in city of Denver

The city and county of Denver says it will not be enforcing parking restrictions related to street sweeping, which were set to go into effect Wednesday.

However, the city asked those able to move their vehicles to do so.

The enforcement suspension will last for 30 days.

If you park on the street and you are able to move your car in preparation for Denver’s street sweeping program, which begins April 1, please do. We understand this may be a difficult task so we will not enforce parking restrictions related to street sweeping for 30 days. pic.twitter.com/J3AwC03hZt — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) March 31, 2020

7:04 p.m.: 10 DFD firefighters test positive

Ten firefighters with the Denver Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, according to spokesperson Capt. Greg Pixley.

The firefighters do not all work at the same station, Pixley said.

6:20 p.m.: Stay-at-home FAQ in multiple languages

The city of Aurora has published an FAQ about the governor’s stay-at-home order in 10 languages. Find all of them on the city’s website.

5:03 p.m.: State health department speaks on testing priorities

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provided an update on which people are being prioritized for COVID-19 testing.

There are two groups:

Hospital staff, hospitalized patients and “vulnerable, symptomatic” patients who are being treated at health care facilities can get tested at those facilities. Critical health care workers and first responders who have symptoms can get tested at community testing sites run by local public health departments.

4:54 p.m.: Some Coloradans qualify for insurance; sign-up deadline April 3

Coloradans who do not have health insurance, have recently lost health insurance or may lose it soon can sign up for insurance through an emergency state program.

The deadline to sign up is April 3. Insurance starts as early as April 1.

To sign up, visit the state insurance marketplace website and select ““Will lose or lost health insurance and/or have no other health coverage during the COVID-19 outbreak” as the reason for enrollment.

Then, enter the date you are applying as the qualifying life-changing event date.

4:19 p.m.: 51 COVID-19 deaths in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says 51 people in the state have died from the coronavirus.

The CDPHE’s numbers reflect those provided by Gov. Jared Polis earlier Monday:

According to the CDPHE, there are 2,627 cases and 414 people have been hospitalized.

Cases have been reported in 47 of Colorado’s 64 counties.

Health officials said 15,364 people have been tested.

Fourteen outbreaks have been reported at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

3:26 p.m.: RTD announces grocery delivery service for Access-a-Ride customers

The Regional Transportation District announced a free food delivery service for Access-a-Ride customers.

RTD will pick up groceries from King Soopers, Safeway, Community Ministry Southwest food bank, Senior Hub Senior Solutions or Adams County Food Bank and bring them to customers’ homes.

“We are well aware that during a state of emergency, one of the first things people can lose access to is food,” said Paul Hamilton, senior manager of paratransit services, in a statement. “When the public is being told to reduce their exposure to others, the last thing we want to do is ask them to leave their homes if they don’t have to. We are pleased to help our customers where they are, and we appreciate the grocers and food banks that are working with us to provide people with this crucial service.”

Customers can book deliveries and trips through the Access-a-Ride website.

Vendors interested in participating in the program should contact RTD at: 303-299-6000.

2:34 p.m.: Gov. Polis gives partial numbers update

Gov. Polis announced partial COVID-19 numbers for today:

2,627 positive cases

414 hospitalizations

47 counties

51 deaths

15,364 tests administered

He also shared additional facts and figures on the impact of measures currently in place for the state.

8:20 a.m.: Update from governor on coronavirus in Colorado

Gov. Polis will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and will take questions from the media at 12 p.m. Monday.

5:00 a.m.: 2020 Olympics Rescheduled

The Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony rescheduled for July 23, 2021; closing ceremony on Aug. 8.

4:00 a.m.: TSA screening officer tests positive for the coronavirus

The Transportation Security Administration says an agent at Denver International Airport tested positive for the coronavirus. TSA said the agent last worked at DIA on March 21 in the oversize bag checkpoint on level six from 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 29

7:30 p.m.: Colorado Department of Labor tells Coloradans not to file for unemployment yet

The Colorado Department of Labor says that because they have not received any official guidance, they are asking individuals not to apply for unemployment yet. If you do you will be determined ineligible and you will have to reapply.

4:30 p.m.: Grand County reports three cases of COVID-19

Grand County Public Health says there are now three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand County. A healthcare professional working and residing in Grand County is the newest confirmed case of COVID-19. The person works at Middle Park Health.

4:25 p.m.: Trump extends social distancing guidelines

President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national social distancing guidelines until April 30.

4:10 p.m. Forty-seven deaths due to COVID-19 in Colo.

There are now 2,307 cases of COVID-19, 326 hospitalizations and 47 deaths. A total of 14,470 people have been tested for the virus.

4 p.m.: San Miguel expands COVID-19 testing

The Incident Command has opened up testing to all Telluride residents and residents living north of Highway 145 from Pandora and Royer Creek west to Deep Creek Mesa (this includes Gray Head, Aldasoro, Hillside, Eider Creek and Brown Homestead).

Testing will continue Monday, March 30, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

You can participate in testing at the Telluride Intermediate/High School.

They ask you to pre-register online for the blood test at c19SMC.com.

1:42 p.m.: Colorado Boulevard Trader Joe’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

Trader Joe’s (Grocery Store) on 750 N Colorado Blvd. and (Wine Store) 790 N Colorado Blvd. are closed for thorough cleaning and sanitization after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The crew member was last present in the store on March 25.

9:41 a.m.: Age is not the only risk for severe coronavirus cases

Older people remain most at risk of dying as the new coronavirus continues its rampage around the globe, but they’re far from the only ones vulnerable. One of many mysteries: Men seem to be faring worse than women.

9:12 a.m.: Dr. Fauci warns U.S. of possible death toll to surpass 100,000

The U.S. government’s foremost infection disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the U.S. will certainly have “millions of cases” of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 deaths.

The U.S. is currently reporting more than 124,000 cases and more than 2,100 deaths.

Saturday, March 28

10:18 p.m.: CDOT suspends Bustang and Outrider Service

Effective as of March 29, CDOT is suspending Bustang and Outrider service. The suspension is planned to last through at least April 11.

9:44 p.m.: List of facilities where COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred

North Shore, Larimer County

Fairacres Manor, Weld County

Laurel Manor, El Paso County

Columbine Manor, Chaffee County

Centennial Healthcare Center, Weld County

Brookdale North Loveland, Larimer County

Libby Bortz, Arapahoe County

Inglenook, Adams County

Mapleton Care Center, Jefferson County

Casey’s Pond, Routt County

6:30 p.m.: Trump approves Governor’s request in declaring a Major Disaster for the State of Colorado

On Wednesday, Gov. Polis submitted an urgent request to the federal government to help Colorado deal with COVID-19. Gov. Polis announced today that President Trump and the federal government have approved the request in declaring a Major Disaster for the State of Colorado.

5:45 p.m.: Gov. Polis approves remote notarization

Gov. Polis issued an Executive Order ordering the temporary suspension of the personal appearance requirement before notarial officers to perform notarizations.

4:15 p.m.: 44 deaths in Colorado due to COVID-19

As of Saturday, there are 2,061 cases of COVID-19, 274 people have been hospitalized,

13,276 people have been tested and there have been 44 deaths.

2:30 p.m.: CDPHE releases survey of 45,000 Coloradans and their thoughts on COVID-19

A survey was released by the CDPHE and the results show that 79 percent of respondents said they were “very concerned” about COVID-19 in Colorado.

11:50 a.m.: Trump sends off Navy hospital ship

The USNS Comfort, a 1,000-bed U.S. Navy hospital ship, is being rushed back into service to provide medical help to New York City. President Trump delivered a speech before the ship was sent off. It is expected to arrive in NYC on Monday.

11:28 a.m.: Second Avs player tests positive

The Colorado Avalanche hockey team says a second player has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation. The teams says all “players, staff and others who might have had close contact with the player have been informed and remain isolated.”

The team says no other players or staff members are showing symptoms.

8:18 a.m.: FDA clears test to detect coronavirus in 5 minutes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared a new rapid test from Abbott Laboratories, which the company says can detect the coronavirus in about 5 minutes. (AP)

6:30 a.m.: Colorado scientists adjust to new pace under the coronavirus

Academic science in Colorado looks different under the news restrictions in place due to the coronavirus. Labs are shut down. Grants are on hold. Many academic research expeditions have been downsized or canceled. (AP)

6:20 a.m.: Mountain hospitals have less patients with absence of tourists

Hospitals in Colorado’s mountain communities say the absence of tourists has meant lower-than usual patient numbers, which is good news for staffing and supply levels in an area with a disproportionately high number of coronavirus cases. (AP)

Friday, March 27

8:58 p.m.: Air Force Academy has five total cases

An Air Force Academy spokesperson clarified that the academy has five total positive cases of the coronavirus: two cadets, two civilian employees and one active duty military member.

“The workspaces of the employees have been cleaned, and we are following CDC and DOD guidelines for testing and medical responses. We would like to reiterate that the health and safety of our cadets, our entire base population, and our greater community remains our top priority,” the spokesperson said.

6:33 p.m.: Second coronavirus death in Eagle County

Health officials confirmed Eagle County’s second coronavirus death. The patient was a man in his 40s.

Officials did not provide additional information about the case.

“It is with deep sadness that we confirm the death of another community member from COVID-19,” Heath Harmon, director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment, said. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family during this extremely difficult time.”

6:12 p.m.: Air Force Academy cadet tests positive

A cadet at the Air Force Academy has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The cadet lives in in a single-occupancy room and has been taking classes online.

“The cadet does not have any known underlying health conditions and is not considered high-risk for serious complications. Academy officials will continue to monitor the individual’s health,” the academy said in a statement.

People who have been in contact with the cadet have been identified and are being monitored, the academy said.

5:55 p.m.: Denver, Sterling DOC employees test positive for COVID-19

The Colorado Department of Corrections said two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

One employee works at the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center. That employee has not been in the facility for over a week, according to DOC.

The other employee works at the Sterling Correctional Facility and has not been inside the facility for “several days,” DOC said.

The department said it is working to identify those who may have had contact with the staff members.

“The department will collaborate with CDPHE and local health departments and will also take appropriate cleaning and disinfecting steps. The Sterling Correctional Facility and DRDC will be modifying operations as a preventative measure at this time,” DOC said.

Staff members who have tested positive, have pending results or have possible symptoms have been put on administrative leave.

DOC says no inmates have tested positive for the virus.

5:46 p.m.: City of Denver aligns with state’s stay-at-home order

The city and county of Denver announced it is aligning its stay-at-home order with the state’s.

Any potential changes to the state’s stay-at-home order will automatically apply to the city as well.

The change was made to prevent people from being confused about the differences between the two orders.

“Each of us must take this directive seriously so that we can keep our community safe,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock in a statement. “If those of us who should stay at home, stay at home, and only go out when we need to do things like get groceries or medications or exercise – we can flatten this curve, support out hospitals and get through this as fast as we can.”

Additional information about the order is available on the state’s website.

5:14 p.m.: Second Pitkin County death

The Pitkin County Public Health Department confirmed the second death of a Pitkin County resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

The deceased was a 55-year-old male. He was discovered deceased by Aspen Police Department officers who were performing a welfare check on Tuesday.

The Pitkin County Coroner confirmed on Friday the cause of death was from the infection.

4:29 p.m.: Arapahoe County deputy tests positive

An Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputy tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, it has identified people who were in close proximity to the deputy. Those people have been notified and the sheriff’s office says it is “taking necessary precautions to monitor them.”

There are no positive or presumed positive COVID-19 cases in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility, the sheriff’s office said.

“The deputy is being supported and resources are available to the deputy and their family. The sheriff’s office is not experiencing significant staffing issues at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

4:02 p.m.: ECO Transit schedule change

ECO Transit will be implementing the following schedule changes to the Leadville and Minturn routes, effective Sunday, March 29:



The Leadville route will be reduced to one bus daily to and from the Vail Transportation Center (VTC), via Minturn. The bus will leave Leadville Park n Ride bus stop at 6:03 a.m. and arrive at the VTC at 7:13 a.m. The return trip will leave the VTC at 5:10 p.m. and arrive at the Leadville Park n Ride at 6:13 p.m.



A second Minturn-Vail trip will leave Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy (VSSA) at 8:07 a.m. and arrive at 8:30 a.m. at the VTC. No additional Vail to Minturn trips will be provided in the afternoon besides the Leadville trip.

3:53 p.m.: US cases top 100,000

Confirmed coronavirus infections top 100,000 in US, deaths at over 1,500, according to Johns Hopkins University tally. (AP)

3:32 p.m.: Aurora officers, firefighters quarantined

According to law enforcement sources, 19 officers and 12 civilians who work for the Aurora Police Department are quarantined and isolated due to possible COVID-19 exposures.

Aurora Fire Rescue says 26 uniformed firefighters were quarantined and isolated. Twelve returned to work Friday.

3:13 p.m.: 31 coronavirus deaths in Colorado; 1,734 cases

According to Gov. Jared Polis, 31 people have died from the coronavirus in Colorado.

There are 1,734 cases statewide.

Polis said 239 people have been hospitalized.

More than 11,000 people have been tested.

2:45 p.m.: Grand County COVID-19 numbers updated

Grand County says that as of today they have two positive COVID-19 cases in their county. They have 21 pending tests at this time.

2:30 p.m.: President Trump signs stimulus package

President Trump signs the $2.2 trillion rescue package for virus-ravaged economy and health system.

11:30 a.m.: House approves stimulus package, heads to President Trump

House OKs $2.2T rescue package for virus-ravaged economy and health system, rushing it to Trump for his signature.

11:29 a.m.: ICE agents test positive for coronavirus

Two ICE agents working in Colorado immigration detention facilities tested positive for COVID-19. One case at the Elizabeth facility and one at the Aurora facility.

10:43 a.m.: Italy surpasses China in coronavirus cases

Italy has become the second country after the United States to surpass China in reported coronavirus cases.

10:15 a.m.: Brighton Municipal Court closed

The City of Brighton’s Municipal Court will be closed to the public until the week of April 13 as a response to the national, state and local efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). This date is subject to change.

9:15 a.m.: No criminal summons issued in multiple counties after first full day of stay-at-home order

#BREAKING: One full day into "the Order," there have been no criminal summonses issued in Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, & Lincoln counties for violations of it. Great news! We can and WILL overcome this. #DoingOurPart @DA18th @dcsheriff @ArapahoeSO @ElbertSheriff @LincolnCountySO — George Brauchler (@GeorgeBrauchler) March 27, 2020

9:14 a.m.: City of Loveland closes recycling center

The City of Loveland Recycling Center was closed at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, March 26, in order to comply with the stay-at-home order issued by the State of Colorado.

Curb-side collection of trash and recycling carts will continue, however, any additional bags or special pick-up items will not be serviced during this time.

5:25 a.m.: UK Prime Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Thursday, March 26

8:10 p.m.: Gov. Polis issues new orders regarding licenses, Department of Corrections

Gov. Jared Polis has issued two executive orders regarding extending license renewal and the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The first order allows some state agencies to extend the expiration date for some licenses in an effort to limit in-person renewals.

” This includes state park passes, and licenses for health care facilities, Medicaid and CHIP providers, commercial drivers, and more,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

The second order “provides flexibility to DOC facilities and suspends certain requirements in order to protect the health and safety for Coloradans,” according to the governor’s office.

7:40 p.m.: Mayor Hancock tests negative

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said that after being in contact with someone with coronavirus symptoms, he got tested for COVID-19 and self-isolated. The test came back negative.

5:13 p.m.: Testing kits going to El Paso, Larimer and Mesa counties

The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced they are distributing 4,500 testing kits to health departments in Larimer, Mesa and El Paso counties in order to promote the testing of COVID-19 for first responders and health care workers in their regions.

4:40 p.m.: Department of Corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Department of Corrections says that a parole officer from the Sterling region has tested positive for COVID-19.

Other staff members have been tested, and the department is waiting for final confirmation on some of those results.

There have not been any inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19 as of now.

4:29 p.m.: Two Buckley Air Force Base housing residents test positive for COVID-19

Two Buckley Air Force Base housing residents tested positive for COVID-19.

One resident is a spouse and the other is the first service member to test positive at Buckley.

Both individuals are in isolation.

Any and every person these individuals have interacted with have been notified and are in quarantine.

4:21 p.m.: Castle Rock adopting State of Colorado’s stay at home orders.

Residents and businesses in Castle Rock are now under the State of Colorado’s stay-at-home orders. This is effective immediately.

This comes after several other counties adopted the State’s Stay-At-Home Order.

4:10 p.m.: Number of coronavirus deaths in Colorado rises to 24

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new data about the coronavirus’ impact in the state.

Twenty-four deaths have been reported.

There are 1,430 cases statewide and 184 people have been hospitalized.

Cases have been reported in 39 of Colorado’s 64 counties.

According to the CDPHE, 10,122 people have been tested.

Nine outbreaks have been reported at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

3:53 p.m.: US passes China in total COVID-19 cases

The US is reporting 82,404 cases of COVID-19, while China is reporting 81,782 cases.

3:38 p.m.: 211 activated to connect Coloradans to government services

The state has activated its 211 system, allowing people to get connected to health and human services.

In addition to calling 211, Coloradans statewide can access services online or by texting their ZIP code to 898-211. Services are also available toll-free by calling 866-760-6489.

The line is answered on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

People can get connected to a number of services for help with things including housing, child care and health care.

3:10 p.m.: First Pitkin County COVID-19 death reported.

The Pitkin County Public Health Office confirmed the first death of a Pitkin County resident to a COVID-19 infection.

The victim was a 94-year-old male with serious underlying medical issues. He died on March 24 at his home in Aspen. He suffered from COVID-like symptoms, but was not diagnosed prior to his death.

Confirmation of the infection was received early Thursday by the Pitkin County coroner.

2:45 p.m.: Denver inmates test negative for COVID-19

The Denver Sheriff’s Office said that 23 inmates at the Denver Downtown Detention Center, exhibiting COVID-19 -like symptoms, were tested and received negative results.

2:30 p.m.: Avalanche player tested positive for COVID-19

An Avalanche player tested positive for COVID-19. He remained isolated as soon as he had symptoms, and has since recovered from the virus.

1:10 p.m.: Local counties rescind local level Stay-At-Home Orders

Jefferson County, Boulder County, Adams County, Douglas County and Arapahoe County have all rescinded local level Stay-At-Home Orders and will adopt the state’s Order to ensure stay-at-home requirements are the same throughout the state.

12:15 p.m.: Real ID enforcement delayed one year

The deadline to obtain a REAL ID, federally mandated identification that will be needed for passengers to board aircraft, will be extended until October 2021— a year past the current deadline

12:01 p.m.: Feds to ranks counties on severity

Trump, eyeing easing of guidelines, says feds to offer categorizing counties by high, medium, low risk of virus spread. (AP)

11:15 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 postponed

The Indianapolis 500 has been postponed from May to Aug. 23. (AP)

10 a.m.: John Elway makes a donation to Colorado COVID Impact Fund

Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway donated $50,000 of his personal money to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund

9:20 a.m.: Economic relief bill will pass the House Friday

Speaker Pelosi: $2.2T coronavirus economic relief bill will pass House on Friday ‘with strong bipartisan support. (AP)

6:50 a.m.: Unemployment claims soar

US unemployment claims soar to 3.3 million — quadrupling record from 1982 — as layoffs from coronavirus engulf economy. (AP)

6 a.m.: Statewide stay-at-home in effect

Colorado’s statewide stay-at-home order is now in effect and will continue through Saturday, April 11. See details on the order.

5 a.m.: Mesa Verde National Park closed

Mesa Verde will be closed to all park visitors until further notice. This is the state’s second national park to close, Rocky Mountain National Park closed on March 20.

Wednesday, March 25

11:06 p.m.: Error in cellphone alert

Coloradans received a cellphone alert about the governor’s statewide stay-at-home order.

The alert said the order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday. The governor’s office said that information was incorrect; the order goes into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday.

4:41 p.m.: Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order

Gov. Jared Polis has issued a stay-at-home order for nearly all 5.8 million Coloradans. It goes into effect 6 a.m. Thursday.

Polis said he made the decision in an effort to save Coloradans’ lives.

The order is set to last until April 11.

4:08 p.m.: Number of deaths in Colorado jumps to 19; positive cases top 1,000

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new data about the coronavirus.

Nineteen people in the state have died from the virus. On Tuesday, 11 deaths had been reported.

The CDPHE initially reported 20 deaths but quickly corrected the number.

There are 1,086 cases in the state and 147 people have been hospitalized.

Cases have been reported in 36 of Colorado’s 64 counties.

According to the state, 8,064 people have been tested.

3:26 p.m.: Larimer County issues stay-at-home order

Larimer County Public Health Director Tom Gonzales has issued a stay-at-home order. It goes into effect Thursday at 5 p.m.

The order will last until at least April 17.

The county is home to more than 350,000 people.

2:13 p.m.: Gov. Polis holding news conference at 4 p.m.

Gov. Jared Polis has scheduled a 4 p.m. news conference on COVID-19 in Colorado.

Watch live online or on FOX31 on TV.

2:04 p.m.: Stocks close higher

Stocks end higher a day after historic rally, but gains fade on signs virus aid bill could be delayed; S&P 500 rises 1%. (AP)

1:26 p.m.: Number of ICU beds in Colorado

The state of Colorado had a combined 1,849 intensive care unit, critical care unit and specialty ICU beds across its hospitals as of 2018, a report released by the Colorado Hospital Association has shown. The CHA says the current level of beds in the state is higher.

A full breakdown of the number of beds at hospitals across Colorado has been posted.

11:45 a.m.: Greeley expands closures

The City of Greeley has extended the public closure of all non-emergency city facilities through April 30.

As of Thursday, all city playgrounds, skateparks, restrooms, and drinking fountains will close through at least April 30. The city is also discouraging gatherings in public parks, noting that park equipment and facilities — including seating and picnic areas — are not sanitized.

11:18 a.m.: City of Littleton issues stay-at-home order

The Tri-County Health Department issued a stay-at-home order today effective tomorrow at 8 a.m. The City of Littleton will comply with this order to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The order is in effect until April 17.

10:58 a.m.: Broomfield encourages community to stay-at-home

The City and County of Broomfield is issuing a Public Health Order requiring social distancing and encouraging all Broomfield residents to stay home for all but essential activities. The order is effective at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 26 through midnight, April 17, however, the city and county is prepared to act swiftly to implement a more stringent Shelter in Place Order that will impact all residents and businesses in Broomfield, if necessary.

9:30 a.m.: 3 metro Denver health departments issue stay-at-home orders for 2 million people

The departments include Boulder County Public Health, Jefferson County Public Health and Tri-County Health Department (which serves Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties). We have a full list of all stay-at-home orders in Colorado.

6:20 a.m.: Durango & Silverton Railroad Suspension

The Durango and Silverton Railroad has suspended train operations through May 1, 2020, or until further notice. Additionally, the gift shops and museum will be closed during this time.

5:59 a.m.: Royal Gorge Bridge opens to vehicles

The Royal Gorge Bridge in Canon City will open to vehicle traffic – for $20 per vehicle – for the first time since 2013, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bridge has been closed to pedestrian traffic. It will be open to car, vans, SUVs and motorcycles from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. All facilities at the park are closed.

4:38 a.m.: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

UK palace says heir to the throne Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, has mild symptoms. (AP)

Tuesday, March 24

11:08 p.m.: Congress, White House reach deal coronavirus relief

Congressional leaders, White House reach deal on massive coronavirus relief package. (AP)

11:07 p.m.: Tri-County Health expected to issue stay-at-home order

The Tri-County Health Department is expected to issue a stay-at-home order Wednesday morning. It would go into effect Thursday.

Tri-County Health covers Douglas, Adams and Arapahoe counties. Home to 1.5 million people, the counties make up about half of metro Denver’s population.

8:40 p.m.: RTD going to weekend schedules

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) board voted unanimously to switch all daily rail and bus schedules to weekend schedules. The change goes into effect April 17 and lasts until Sept. 20.

“This is in response to a 70% decrease in ridership resulting from the spread of COVID-19. The weekend levels of service that were approved reduce service by about 40% from current levels,” the transportation agency said in a statement.

6:33 p.m.: Weld County reports third death

A third coronavirus death has been reported in Weld County, according to health officials.

Eleven coronavirus-related deaths have been reported statewide.

4:49 p.m.: New safety measures at King Soopers

King Soopers announced a number of new measures that aim to curb the spread of the virus.

The grocery store chain says it is installing plexiglass at cash registers.

“Many of our stores are beginning the installation process this week, and we anticipate every checklane having a partition, including pharmacy counters and Starbucks registers, within the next several weeks. In addition, we are installing educational floor decals to promote physical distancing at checklanes and other counters,” the grocer said in a statement.

King Soopers said it also informed employees that they can wear masks and gloves.

“We are advocating to government officials at all levels for help securing a priority place in line for all grocery workers – after health care workers – to have access to protective masks and gloves,” the company said.

4:14 p.m.: 912 cases and 11 deaths statewide, according to Colorado health officials

The number of coronavirus cases statewide grew to 912, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The new figure now includes people who tested positive for COVID-19 and those who have symptoms and were in close contact with someone who tested positive.

The CDPHE also said 11 people in the state have died from the virus.

Eighty-four people have been hospitalized in Colorado.

According to the CDPHE, 7,701 people have been tested.

There are seven outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities in the state.

3:50 p.m.: 10th coronavirus death in Colorado

A person in Teller County died from the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total number of deaths to 10.

It is the first virus-related death reported in Teller County.

County officials said people with possible exposure to the case have been notified and are required to self-quarantine.

Officials have not provided information about the person’s age, gender or any possible health conditions.

2:01 p.m.: Dow surges 2,100 points

Dow surges over 2,100 points, its biggest-ever point gain, as Congress moves closer to passing coronavirus aid package. (AP)

1:27 p.m.: State discourages open burning

The state of Colorado is urging residents to avoid open burning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Open burning (which requires a permit) is “any fire outdoors where smoke is released directly into the open air without first passing through a chimney or smokestack.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment cites the effect that smoke could have on already vulnerable populations.

1:01 p.m.: Stay-at-home advisory for Archuleta, La Plata counties

San Juan Basin Public Health has issued stay-at-home advisories for Archuleta, La Plata counties. It urges residents to “do the right thing at this time, and stay home unless it is essential to leave the house.”

11:35 a.m.: Goodwill stores closing in Colorado

All Goodwill stores and donation centers in Colorado will temporarily close until Mon., April 6. The announcement was made by Discover Goodwill of Southern & Western Colorado.

11:31 a.m.: Trump wants US ‘raring to go by Easter’

President Trump, speaking on a TV town hall, eyes loosening virus restrictions, says he hopes to have country “opened up and just raring to go by Easter.” (AP)

9:45 a.m.: Loveland Ski Area closing uphill access

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Loveland Ski Area and the U.S. Forest Service will be prohibiting uphill access to National Forest System lands for a period of time that matches Governor Polis’ Executive Order and any subsequent amendments extending that timeframe. This closure will start at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25.

9:09 a.m.: Pitkin County issues “stay-at-home” order

Pitkin County issued a “stay-at-home” order Tuesday mornng. It is effective immediately within the entirety of Pitkin County, including city and towns within the County, until April 17, 2020.

8:00 a.m.: Town Center Aurora closed until further notice

6:45 a.m.: 2020 Olympics Postponed

Japanese Prime Minister Abe says IOC president has agreed “100%” to proposal of postponing Olympics for about 1 year.

Monday, March 23

10:10 p.m.: Ninth Colorado coronavirus death reported

Colorado’s ninth coronavirus death was reported in Gunnison County.

The patient was a man in his 50s. According to health officials, he died about 10 days ago but the COVID-19 test just came back positive.

9:32 p.m.: Eighth Colorado coronavirus death reported

Colorado’s eighth coronavirus death was reported in El Paso County.

The patient was a man in his 80s.

“The Public Health team is still investigating how he contracted COVID-19 and any possible contacts he may have had,” El Paso County Public Health officials said.

It is the county’s fourth death.

8:17 p.m.: Pitkin County issues stay-at-home order

Pitkin County has issued new restrictions, including a stay-at-home order, which closes non-essential businesses.

“Essential businesses are directed to seek to meet the social distancing and other prevention techniques at all times,” county officials said.

Officials also directed tourists visiting the area to head home.

6:36 p.m.: Boulder issues stay-at-home order

Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam announced a stay-at-home order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the same time as Denver’s.

It will last until April 10 but may be extended.

The order requires all people in the city of Boulder to stay home and for businesses to implement work-from-home policies and delivery of goods “to the greatest extent possible.”

People are permitted to leave home for groceries, medical supplies and getting outdoors “only if strict social distancing is observed.”

“Businesses that cannot implement work from home policies and which provide essential services, should continue to implement social distancing for all workers, and personal protection equipment is recommended for those employees,” the city said in a statement.

“Voluntary measures are not enough, and we must enact a stay at home order for everything but the most essential activities if we are to flatten the curve and stop the social spread of COVID-19,” Brautigam said.

5:04 p.m.: Liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries to stay open

The city and county of Denver updated its stay-at-home order. Now, liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries will be able to stay open “with extreme physical distancing in place.”

Additionally, all construction operations and projects will be exempt.

4:43 p.m.: Department of Public Safety urges people to prioritize public health over stocking up

The Colorado Department of Public Safety is encouraging people to not put their health at risk by rushing to the liquor store before Denver’s stay-at-home order goes into effect.

“We recognize how a stay-at-home order can disrupt normal routines and cause uneasiness. But please, do not put stocking up ahead of your safety and the safety of others. Maybe try #DryApril if your home bar isn’t stocked enough to make it through the closure?” the department said via Twitter.

4:22 p.m.: Statewide number of positive COVID-19 cases grows to 720

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Colorado has grown to 720, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

On Sunday, the total number of cases stood at 591.

Seventy-two people have been hospitalized.

Cases have been reported in 31 of the state’s 64 counties.

In all, 6,224 people have been tested.

Five outbreaks have been reported at residential and non-hospital health care facilities, according to the CDPHE.

3:51 p.m.: Arapahoe Libraries closing

Arapahoe Libraries are closing until further notice to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

All library programs and events are canceled until the end of May.

“Libraries will not be accepting material returns during the closure and due dates will be extended beyond the closure,” the library system said in a written statement.

3:37 p.m.: Stay-at-home order issued for city and county of Denver

Mayor Michael Hancock has issued a stay-at-home order for the city and county of Denver. The public health order goes into effect 5 p.m. Tuesday and runs through Friday, April 10.

Grocery stores, obtaining medication and exercise with social distancing were among the exclusions in the order.

Liquor stores and recreational marijuana stores will have to close. Medical marijuana operations are exempt from the order.

1:46 p.m.: State health department begins to distribute resources from Strategic National Stockpile

The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) are shipping supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile across Colorado starting today, Mar. 23, to help communities respond to COVID-19.

1 p.m.: Denver mayor to issue stay-at-home order

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will hold a 2 p.m. news conference where he will issue a stay at home order. Watch live on FOX31 and KDVR.com.

12:10 p.m.: Summer Olympics will be postponed, says IOC member

A member of the International Olympic Committee told USA TODAY that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games will be postponed until 2021 in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

10:54 a.m.: Testing for pre-selected patients in Montrose today

One-hundred pre-selected high-risk patients are being testing Montrose today. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is working with the National Guard to set up the testing. It is not open to the public.

10:17 a.m.: Teller County coronavirus case

Teller County Teller County Public Health and Environment has confirmed that they have received notification of the first lab-confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Teller County.

6:00 a.m.: Rapid coronavirus test approved

Aytu BioScience, Inc. announced Monday that the company may begin the distribution of the first 100,000 COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Tests throughout the country this week. The test delivers results between 2 and 10 minutes at the point of care and are for professional use only.

Sunday, March 22

9 p.m.: Attorney who appeared in Denver courtrooms tests positive for COVID-19

An attorney who appeared in multiple Denver courtrooms last week was diagnosed with COVID-19.

7:40 p.m.: Weld County reports second COVID-19 death in county

The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment says a second person has died in Weld County from COVID-19.

The individual was a woman in her 70s.

5:45 p.m.: Chief Judge Michael Martinez closed Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse

All criminal dockets for the week of 3/23 have been suspended. Once dockets resume they will be heard via remote access.

5:18 p.m. : Polis orders 50% reduction of non-critical in-person workforce

Gov. Jared Polis announced an order that non-critical workplaces in Colorado temporarily reduce their in-person workforce by 50%.

There are exceptions for several industries and workplaces that can prove employees will be at least 6 feet apart.

4:23 p.m.: CDPHE updates COVID-19 numbers, 591 positive cases in CO

There are now 591 positive COVID-19 cases, along with 58 hospitalizations.

There are positive cases in 29 counties, and 5,436 people have been tested.

Currently, there are six reported deaths due to COVID-19.

There have been five outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

8:41 a.m.: CDC offers online triage for coronavirus testing

A online bot nicknamed Clara is acting as triage for healthcare providers in the US as demand for coronavirus testing continues to surge.

Saturday, March 21

8:01 p.m.: CDPHE amends statewide public health order on social distancing

CDPHE amended its statewide public health order on social distancing. The public health order limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

6:35 p.m.: Public health order limits visitors to Estes Park

Larimer County Department of Health and Environment and the Town of Estes Park have issued public health orders limiting visitors to Estes Park by closing short-term accommodations within the Estes Valley to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

4:42 p.m.: Offender in Larimer County Community Corrections program tests positive for COVID-19

Offenders in community corrections are either transitioning back into the community after serving at a state prison, or they were sentenced directly to community corrections by a judge. Many offenders in this program hold jobs in our community and return to the facility at night.

4:39 p.m.: First positive COVID-19 cases identified at Fort Carson

The first positive COVID-19 case has been identified at Fort Carson. The individual is a Colorado National Guard Soldier, who is being housed at the Colorado National Guard’s 168th Regional Training Institute on Fort Carson.

4:30 p.m.: Sixth COVID-19 death in CO

El Paso County Public Health says there has been a third death from COVID-19 in El Paso County. The individual who died was a male in his 70s.

4:05 p.m.: 475 total cases of COVID-19 in Colorado

As of Saturday, there are now 475 positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado, along with 49 hospitalizations. There are also a total of five deaths.

A total of 4,450 people have been tested for COVID-19.

3:30 p.m.: First COVID-19 death in Eagle County, fifth in the state

Eagle County Public Health and Environment has confirmed the first death of an Eagle County resident from COVID-19. The patient was a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions. He died at a Denver-area hospital.

8:37 a.m.: Vail mayor tests positive

Vail Mayor Dave Chapin is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

“In following the protocols to notify those I’ve been in contact with, I’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support that has been offered to Kristin and me,” Chapin said. “I am doing just fine and well on the road to recovery.”

Friday, March 20

10:04 p.m.: Plexiglass being installed at Safeway stores

Plexiglass “sneeze guards” are being installed at all 2,200 Safeway and Albertsons grocery stores nationwide, Albertsons Companies announced.

“We recognize that we provide an essential service to our communities,” said Vivek Sankaran, the companies’ president and CEO. “We are doing everything we can to provide a safe, secure, and comfortable shopping space for our valued customers. This is an extra step to protect our associates who are in constant contact with the public and provide our customers with extra reassurance as well.”

The plexiglass will be installed over the next two weeks.

The companies said they are also enhancing cleaning measures and suspending self-service at salad, soup and wing bars.

8:41 p.m.: RMNP closed

Rocky Mountain National Park is closed until further notice, the park announced.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Rocky Mountain National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels,” RMNP said in a written statement.

7:06 p.m.: Man tests positive in Montrose County

A 39-year-old Montrose County man tested positive for the virus. It brings the statewide total number of cases to 364.

The man is quarantined at his residence, according to county health officials.

It is Montrose County’s first reported case of the virus.

6:31 p.m.: No visitors at UCHealth hospitals

UCHealth is no longer allowing visitors at any of its hospitals, with exceptions for maternity, NICU, pediatric and end-of-life care.

“Outpatient clinic patients will also be allowed one person to accompany them if needed for support. These new restrictions are in place for the health and safety of patients and their families, visitors and health care workers,” UCHealth said in a written statement.

4:45 p.m.: Unemployment filings skyrocket

More than 20,000 Coloradans filed unemployment claims between Monday and Thursday of this week, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Employment.

By comparison, 1,325 claims were filed during the same period last week.

The department’s call center received 99,000 calls this week compared to 9,900 last week.

4:36 p.m.: Aspen Mountain and Snowmass to remain closed

Aspen Mountain and Snowmass will remain closed through the remainder of ski season, the resorts announced.

The Aspen Highlands ski area might reopen in late April “if it is deemed safe and appropriate to do so at that time.”

4 p.m.: State total COVID-19 cases now at 363

There are now 363 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Colorado, along with 44 hospitalizations.

So far 3,680 people have been tested.

There are four deaths in Colorado due to COVID-19.

3:13 p.m.: 39 cruise ship passengers who have been quarantined in CA return to CO

The CDPHE says that 39 cruise ship passengers who have been under U.S. Department of Health and Human Services quarantine since their ship docked in California on March 9, will return home to Colorado on Friday.

All passengers returning back to Colorado are currently asymptomatic. Any passengers that are currently symptomatic in any way will remain in federal care and will not be returning to Colorado at this time

1:14 p.m. COVID-19 Recovery Center opens at East Boulder Community Center

On Friday, March 20, a COVID-19 Recovery Center (CRC) for unhoused individuals opened at the East Boulder Community Center to serve homeless individuals from Boulder and Longmont.

If an individual appears to show symptoms of COVID-19 and requires further testing, that person will be transported from homeless shelters to the CRC.

Symptomatic or positive COVID-19 tested individuals can be in isolation for 10 to 14 days at CRC

Homeless shelters have begun daily screenings and will identify individuals who require further care.

The CRC is not a walk-up service, and individuals must be screened through an existing shelter program.

12:48 p.m. Montrose County selected to collect COVID-19 testing data.

CDPHE has selected Montrose County for a surveillance site to collect COVID-19 testing data and have enlisted the help of the Colorado National Guard. Tests will be conducted Monday, March 23, at the Montrose County Event Center.

One hundred county residents are being carefully selected to be tested based on various risk factors, symptoms, and state requirements for data collection

12:45 p.m. Fort Carson Town Hall

Fort Carson COVID-19 update – Facebook Live town hall Friday, March 20, at 6 p.m.

11:05 a.m. Gov. Polis Update

10:45 a.m.

President Trump: US and Mexico to close shared border to non-essential travel to curb virus spread.

9:20 a.m.: New York On Pause

All workers in non-essential businesses across New York state are required to stay home in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference Friday morning.

“We need everyone to be safe, otherwise no one can be safe,” he said.

8:25 a.m.: Tax Deadline Update

Americans will have an additional three months to file their taxes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the US Treasury Secretary said on Friday.

8:00 a.m.: Governor Polis to provide update

Gov. Polis will provide an update on how the state is responding to support Coloradans in response to COVID-19. The presser is expected at 10:45 a.m. We will stream it on TV, Facebook and here.

7:28 a.m.: Coronavirus cases grow nationwide

Iran announces 149 more fatalities from virus, bringing death toll to 1,433 amid nearly 20,000 confirmed cases, the Associated Press said.

Thursday, March 19

9:31 p.m.: New laptops for DPS students

The Denver Public Schools Board of Education approved funding for 9,000 new laptops for students.

Board member Tay Anderson confirmed the news.

“As we continue on this path of uncertainty we want to ensure ALL students have access to technology, so they can continue learning,” he said via Twitter.

6:17 p.m.: Estes Park declares emergency

Estes Park Town Administrator Machalek signed an emergency declaration for the town.

Estes Park officials said a resident has tested positive for the virus — the town’s first reported case.

5:08 p.m.: New restrictions on ‘nonessential’ personal services

Salons, tattoo parlors, spas and other businesses must close until April 30. Gov. Polis is also suspending elective surgeries from March 23 to April 14.

4:05 p.m.: More cases of coronavirus in Colorado

According to the COVID-19 Colorado Case Summary, there are now a total of 277 cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, along with 38 hospitalizations.

4 p.m.: Denver Mayor announces $4 million relief fund for business impacted by COVID-19

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced the creation of a $4 million relief fund for businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. In a press conference Thursday, he said the priority of the fund is to support local small businesses and others involved in the food industry.

3:53 p.m.: Fourth coronavirus death in Colorado

A fourth person has died from coronavirus in Colorado. The patient was an elderly man from Crowley County. He had underlying health conditions, according to the Otero County Health Department.

3:25 p.m.: Denver District Attorney’s Office releasing inmates due to COVID-19

The Denver District Attorney’s Office said they are working with defense attorneys and courts to release some inmates who are at high-risk of COVID-19, which include inmates who may be pregnant as well as those who are 60 and older.

Additionally, the DA’s Office is looking to release inmates who have little time left on their sentences. They plan to use in-home detention in appropriate circumstance.

2 p.m.: Senior Hours at King Soopers

Effective Friday, March 20, King Soopers will dedicate the first shopping hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 7am-8am, exclusively to the shopping needs of senior citizens.

1:30 p.m.: Kohl’s Department Stores closing temporarily

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kohl’s will temporarily close it’s stores nationwide, including many stores in Colorado, effective Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

1:15 p.m.: Jeffco releasing some inmates early

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that “eligible inmates who have served at least 50 percent of their sentence & meet all other early release program requirements will be released early.”

The plan to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will start Thursday and continue daily.

No inmates or employees have tested positive at this time, the sheriff’s office says.

1:08 p.m.: Adams County closes government offices

Adams County says government offices will be closed through Sunday, April 19 as staff work from home. The Human Services Department, Animal Shelter, and Colorado Air and Space Port will continue to provide essential services. Sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office, coroner, and the Justice Center will remain open until further notice.

“Moving forward, more core services will become available once the county finalizes a modified service delivery approach during this closure,” the county says. It will post updates at adcogov.org/coronavirus.

1 p.m.: Member of Nuggets organization tests positive

The Denver Nuggets say a member of it’s organization has tested positive for COVID-19. The person had symptoms, was tested March 16, and is under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation.

12:55 p.m.: Broomfield telephone town hall tonight

There is a Telephone Town Hall tonight from 7-8:30 p.m. You can call in at 855.695.3744 to hear leaders answer residents’ COVID-19 questions.

12:49 p.m.: Ski patrol rescue unavailable in Summit Co.

Summit County says there is no ski patrol or avalanche mitigation work occurring in ski areas following the closure order by Gov. Polis. Ski Patrol rescue unavailable.

11:10 a.m.: Third COVID-19 death in Colorado

Second confirmed COVID-19 death in El Paso County. Male in his 60’s. Identified as contact of woman who passed away last week.

This marks the third death in Colorado from the coronavirus.

7:04 a.m.: US Pauses troop movement into Afghanistan

(AP) — US pausing movement of troops into Afghanistan, quarantining 1,500 new arrivals to country due to virus.

Wednesday, March 18

9:32 p.m. Wednesday

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced a ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people, with several exceptions, including offices and airports.

9:07 p.m. Wednesday

Simon Property Group, the biggest mall operator in the U.S., closed all of its properties at 7 p.m.

The malls will remain closed until March 29.

Simon has three properties in the Denver area: Premium Denver Outlets in Thornton, Colorado Mills in Lakewood and Denver West Village in Lakewood.

9 p.m. Wednesday

Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order prohibiting in-person learning at all Colorado schools between March 23 and April 17.

The governor also extended the suspension of downhill ski area operations through April 6.

6:16 p.m. Wednesday

San Miguel County officials said they have partnered with United Biomedical to provide free coronavirus testing to the entire county. The tests will be administered by county health officials.

“Individuals who agree to be tested will receive a simple blood draw by a healthcare provider. Tests will then be sent to a lab with results projected to be available within two days. The test will ideally be repeated in 14 days so that public health officials can gauge if the rate of infection is increasing or decreasing in the county,” county officials said in a statement.

The county is also imposing a “shelter-in-place” order, prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people. Officials said all activities must cease at business facilities except “minimum basic operations and essential services.”

The county also ordered a stop to operations and reservations of short-term lodging.

Finally, the county ordered all visitors to return home.

5:49 p.m. Wednesday

The state plans to reopen its mobile testing lab at 10 a.m. Thursday at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

4:50 p.m. Wednesday

RTD estimates its ridership is down 60% due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“RTD is now providing about 139,000 trips each weekday, compared with 347,800 weekday trips one year ago,” the agency said Wednesday afternoon.

Due to lower ridership and higher cancellation rates, starting Thursday, Access-a-Ride will suspend five-day advance bookings and only allow riders to book next-day trips.

4:34 p.m. Wednesday

According to new figures released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there are now 216 positive coronavirus cases statewide.

Twenty-six people have been hospitalized.

Twenty of Colorado’s 64 counties have at least one positive case. Denver County — the state’s most populous — has the most with 43 cases.

So far, 2,328 people have been tested, according to the CDPHE.

1 p.m. Wednesday

(AP) — U.S. Census Bureau announces it is suspending all field operations until early April because of coronavirus concerns.

12:42 Wednesday

Loveland City Manager Steve Adams and most members of the Loveland City Council who attended a large national conference last week in Washington, D.C. have since learned that two other Colorado attendees have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by a coronavirus strain.

12:35 p.m. Wednesday

A civilian contractor working on Buckley Air Force Base is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following a positive COVID-19 test. Colonel Devin Pepper, the 460th Space Wing commander, declared a public health emergency

on 17 March 2020 for Buckley AFB, limiting duty to mission and service essential personnel.

12:05 p.m. Wednesday

To protect the health and safety of the community and help limit the spread of COVID-19, all Denver Human Services facilities will be closed to the public beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020 until further notice.

11:00 a.m. Wednesday (AP) — Stock trading is halted for the fourth time this month as S&P 500 drops 7%; trading resumes in 15 minutes.

10:51 Wednesday

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment management was informed on Tuesday, March 17, that a Legends’ employee working at a Pepsi Center event earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19. The Legends associate worked in the back-of-the-house area (i.e., one that does not require any direct customer interaction) and last worked on Wednesday, March 11. Legends has reached out directly to the individuals who worked in close proximity with its associate.

10:15 a.m. Wednesday

President Trump says Department Housing and Urban Development to suspend foreclosures and evictions through April. The President also says he will invoke Defense Production Act to marshal private sector in response to coronavirus pandemic.

10:04 a.m. Wednesday

(AP) Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B in checks to millions of Americans, first round coming April 6.

8:47 a.m. Wednesday

Gov. Polis will discuss the state’s response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), joint efforts to raise relief funds, volunteer efforts in response to the public health crisis and #DoingMyPartCO. We will stream it on Facebook and the FOX31 app.

8:46 a.m. Wednesday

The Colorado state capitol will be closed to the public indefinitely.

7:49 Wednesday

Grand County Public Health: GCPH, in cooperation with Middle Park Health and Grand Lake Fire, is suspending “drive up” testing processes located outside of the Grand Lake Center. The Middle Park Health Family Practice Clinic located in the Grand Lake Center will remain open and patients can call providers at that location for guidance on COVID-19 and any other communicable diseases.

7:44 a.m. Wednesday

President Trump: “We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!”

6:15 a.m. Wednesday

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office: SPREAD THE WORD, not the virus. Let everyone know there’s a LIVE telephone town hall tomorrow (Thursday) night at 7:00 p.m for Arapahoe, Douglas and Adams counties. Experts will give you the latest info about the virus & answer your questions. Dial 855-436-3656 at 7 p.m. Thursday

5:55 a.m. Wednesday

Confirmed cases of coronavirus top 200,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University tally.

Tuesday, March 17

11:03 p.m. Tuesday

All major museums on the Front Range are closed. Below is a list of museums and when they plan to reopen (if applicable):

Denver Art Museum: Closed through March 31

Denver Botanic Gardens: Closed indefinitely

Molly Brown House: Closed until further notice

Clyfford Still Museum: Closed until further notice

Museum of Art Fort Collins: Closed until further notice

Children’s Museum of Denver: Closed until further notice

Lakewood Cultural Center: Closed until March 29

10:34 p.m. Tuesday

Do you know of a local restaurant that still has takeout and delivery options? Add it to our growing list.

8:50 p.m. Tuesday



The City of Loveland will close its offices and other facilities to the public beginning March 18 as part of its continuing effort to protect the community.

7:43 p.m. Tuesday

Rep. Jason Crow says he is self-quarantining after coming into contact with a Coloradan who tested positive for the virus.

“We have a personal responsibility as citizens to do everything we can to contain the spread of coronavirus. Even though I have no symptoms, we have to treat any possible exposure with the utmost caution and for that reason, I will self-quarantine. This is a pandemic and it’s incumbent upon every American to do their part. While at home, I look forward to working full steam ahead to provide the federal resources our community needs to address this crisis,” Crow said in a written statement.

5:40 p.m. Tuesday

Sen. Cory Gardner says he is self-quarantining after coming into contact with a Coloradan who tested positive for the virus.

The person met Gardner in Washington and later tested positive.

“I was alerted today by the Tri-County Health Department that a Coloradan who visited my Washington office for a constituent meeting has tested positive for coronavirus. While I am not showing any symptoms at this time, I have made the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution with an effective date of March 11th at the recommendation of the Tri-County Health Department. The health and safety of Coloradans and Americans across the nation is my top priority, and I will continue working to make sure Congress provides the resources needed to help combat the spread of COVID-19,” Gardner said in a written statement.

5:10 p.m. Tuesday

The state’s health department has published a new website tracking the state’s coronavirus cases. There are currently 183 cases statewide.

4:40 p.m. Tuesday

The University of Colorado Boulder has canceled its commencement ceremony, which was planned for May 7.

Chancellor Philip DiStefano said the university is “exploring virtual options that will enable our community to celebrate the latest class of CU Boulder graduates remotely, and we will follow up with more information and details as these plans develop.”

3:31 p.m. Tuesday

Colorado’s second coronavirus death has been reported in Weld County, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirms.

According to the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment, the case was a man in his 70s.

The death is connected to an earlier identified positive case, officials said.

“Protecting our high-risk populations from COVID-19 is imperative,” said Mark E. Wallace, MD MPH, executive director of the Weld County Department of Public Health. “We are strongly suggesting people practice social distancing in order to prevent future COVID-19 deaths and protect our workforce. Every single reduction in the number of contacts you have per day will have a significant impact on the virus’s spread.”

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

3:13 p.m. Tuesday

Metropolitan State University of Denver says an employee has tested positive for the virus.

The employee was last on campus March 11 and has been isolating at home since then, MSU Denver said.

The campus began transitioning to online learning on March 9. It ordered all employees except “critical personnel” to be off campus by noon today.

The university said it is working with public health officials.

“We have already been following public health guidance regarding additional cleaning and sanitation steps to prevent the further spread of the virus. MSU Denver is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of our community and supporting individuals who test positive for the COVID-19 virus. Please continue to take care of yourselves, your families and each other during the coming weeks as we face what’s ahead together,” MSU Denver said in a statement.

More information about the university’s response to the virus can be found on its website.

2:35 p.m. Tuesday



Effective 1 p.m. today in the city and county of Denver, time limits have been lifted on metered parking but payment is required 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (enforcement is suspended until Thursday 8 a.m.). Drivers can pay to park at meters for up to 10 hours between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. (at a reduced rate).



Denver will continue to enforce posted time limits in non-metered areas to support the turnover of parking spaces and adjacent business activity.



On blocks free of posted time limits, residents and visitors can park their vehicles in one spot for more than 72 hours.



Enforcement has been lifted on large-vehicle parking until further notice. Trucks and other vehicles more than 22’ in length are eligible, as long as there are no posted time limits on the street.

1:57 p.m. Tuesday

A resident at at long term care facility in Larimer County has tested positive for COVID-19, a worker there has also had a positive test result.

The cases are at the North Shore Health & Rehab Facility in Loveland, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment said Tuesday.

The county said, “Due to the high-risk nature of residents in the facility, a team of infection preventionists and epidemiologists from CDC and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) have been working closely with LCDHE and providing on-site technical assistance and support regarding case investigation, infection prevention, healthcare worker safety assessments, and personal protective equipment.”

There have been no other confirmed cases at this time, the county said. Six people have been tested and had negative results and the county says other test results are pending.

1:33 p.m. Tuesday

Grand County: Grand County Public Health (GCPH) received a positive test result for the coronavirus on Tuesday. The patient is a resident of Grand County. GCPH is working on contact tracing and quarantine measures for the infected patient. The patient provided a sample for testing on March 12th.

1:23 p.m. Tuesday

The Pentagon says it will give 5 million respirators, 2,000 ventilators to Health and Human Services for virus response.

12:17 p.m. Tuesday

Douglas County Libraries will close all of its libraries, effective Tuesday, March 17, until further notice, in addition to canceling, postponing and/or rescheduling all public events and space reservations.

12:08 p.m. Tuesday

Aurora: Upon further consideration and in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Aurora Municipal Court and probation division at 14999 E. Alameda Parkway will be closed from Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, April 3

11:46 a.m. Tuesday

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will provide an update on coronavirus cases in the state at 2 p.m.

11:44 a.m. Tuesday

City of Denver Golf: “Regretfully, we are closing all Denver Golf facilities effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020. We are closing to reallocate resources to more essential city operations and to promote the safety and well-being of our visitors and employees. The Denver Golf facilities will be closed until further notice.”

10:51 a.m. Tuesday

White House: All cities, states should issue restrictions to promote distancing in line with new federal guidelines.

10:28 a.m. Tuesday

President Donald Trump wants the government to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks in an effort to curb the economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak.

7:40 a.m. Tuesday

CDPHE: The only drive-up testing today is in Telluride, and the people to be tested were identified beforehand. We had other drive-up testing planned for the High Country this week, but the weather forecast is unfavorable, so we will release information on future drive-up testing when we have it.

7:15 a.m. Tuesday

Vail Resorts announced Tuesday morning that it will close all of its North American resorts and retail stores for the 2019-2020 winter ski season due to the challenges associated with the spread of the coronavirus.

5:57 a.m. Tuesday

Jeffco Public Schools

@JeffcoSchoolsCo

Please note: one of our meal locations has changed. We will no longer be at Conifer H.S. We’re now at West Jeff Elementary. Same hours. Same policy: if you need a meal, you get it. We’re in this together. Jeffco strong. ❤️

Monday, March 16

8:53 p.m. Monday

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoos is closing. It plans to reopen April 1.

Earlier Monday, the Denver Zoo announced it was closing but did not say when it hopes to reopen.

5:52 p.m. Monday

The city of Evans declared a local emergency to help aid its response to the virus.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our community,” Evans Mayor Brian Rudy said in a statement. “This is a difficult time for the nation, the state of Colorado, and the City of Evans, but we are all in this together. If each of us does our part to help prevent the spread of the virus, we will overcome this disease and we will become stronger as a community.”

5:10 p.m. Monday

Mayor John Gates declared a local disaster emergency for the city of Greeley in response to the spread of COVID-19 and the declaration of a Pandemic Health Emergency in Weld County.

4:50 p.m. Monday

All on-site dining prohibited at Colorado restaurants and bars. Additionally, gyms, theaters and casinos will be closed.

4:35 p.m. Monday

Through March 29, public-facing services in the City of Wheat Ridge have been reduced or modified including the following:

Municipal Court is canceled for all in-person appearances. The Court window is also closed

All City Clerk functions will be handled by calling 303-235-2823 or 2816. More info on the City webpage

All business licensing and tax services will be handled by calling 303-235-2820. More info on the City webpage

The building permit counter is closed to public access. Assistance is available by calling 303-235-2876 or 2873 More info on the City webpage. Building inspections will continue for large projects while non-essential inspections will be postponed.

All public and neighborhood meetings are canceled through March 29, 2020.

Requests for Police Reports can be made by email policerecords@ci.wheatridge.co.us or 303-235-2921

4:11 p.m. Monday

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says there are 29 additional positive cases in the state, bringing the total to 160.

Officials did not provide any information about where in the state the cases are located. However, FOX31 and Channel 2 confirmed Sunday evening that four of the new cases are in Boulder County.

“Due to the high volume of tests being processed by the state lab and a need to get the information out quickly, today’s news release does not contain a demographic breakdown. Demographic data will be provided as soon as the lab is able to provide the statistical breakdown,” the CDPHE said in a written statement.

The state says it has tested 1,216 people since testing started on Feb. 28.

3:40 p.m. Monday

The city of Centennial has issued a local disaster emergency due to the virus.

Mayor Stephanie Piko issued the following statement:

“This declaration provides the City resources to assist Arapahoe County in responding to the community’s needs. Information about COVID-19 is constantly evolving and we continue to learn more daily. That being said, the health and well-being of our residents is the City of Centennial’s top priority.”

3:11 p.m. Monday

The Denver Zoo is closing at 4 p.m. Monday.

It issued the following statement, in part, about future operations:

“Starting on Tuesday, March 17, the Zoo will enact new operational procedures that will close its gates to guests, but enable its operations staff to continue to work onsite to provide vital care to its nearly 3,000 animals and infrastructure. This includes the Zoo’s dedicated caretakers, nutrition specialists and veterinarians, who will continue to provide the highest standards of professional care and welfare for all animals onsite.”

2:18 p.m.



The City and County of Broomfield will close for non-essential services on Tuesday, March 17 until further notice.

1:49 p.m.



Fifty additional nurses trained in providing care in crisis situations from the Freedom Health Care Staffing Company have been added to expand capacity in Colorado.

1:08 p.m.



Boulder County prohibits individuals from organizing, promoting or staging events or gatherings that will have an attendance of 20 people or more.

12:10 p.m.



Restaurants and bars in the city and county of Denver will be closed to on-site dining starting March 17 and last for approximately eight weeks. This does not include drive-thru, grab-and-go or delivery from restaurants.

9:00 a.m.

The Colorado state capitol will be temporarily closed to the public from Monday, March 16 until Wednesday, March 18 for cleaning. State Capitol custodial crews will be cleaning all areas as per CDPHE and CDC guidelines. Restrooms, stairwells, brass surfaces, doorknobs, recycle bins and benches are disinfected several times a day during the legislative session. Additionally, while the State Capitol is closed, there will be additional cleaning of highly utilized flat surfaces.

7:40 a.m.

Boulder County Clerk & Recorder urges use of online services, in-person services will be restricted to due to COVID-19

5:30 a.m.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says Eagle County is 2nd in the state today with 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Sunday, March 15

10:15 p.m.

Illegal Pete’s will be closing for at least four weeks starting Monday, March 16.

10:11 p.m.

No drive-up testing in Denver on Monday, March 16. Testing will resume on Tuesday, March 17.

10 p.m.

National Guard has begun to arrive in Telluride to conduct surveillance Covid-19 testing to help health officials.

9:41 p.m.

The City and County of Denver is recommending that gatherings of 50 people or more be postponed or canceled for the next eight weeks in response to the COVID-19 virus.

8:30 p.m.

Four additional Boulder County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

While the disease investigations are still being conducted, it is clear that there has been exposure from national and international travel, and from ski areas in Colorado where there is known to be local transmission occurring.

There has been exposure to others while the ill persons had symptoms, confirming that there is most certainly local transmission occurring in Boulder County. A total of seven Boulder County residents have tested positive for the disease to date.

“Two people had exposures in Colorado mountain towns, which have been reported to have local disease transmission,” said Carol Helwig, Boulder County Public Health communicable disease program manager. “We are greatly concerned that transmission is becoming more widespread, and we urge the public to immediately start practicing social distancing.”

7 p.m.

17th Judicial District (Adams Broomfield) – Jury trials, with the exception of People v. Dearing, suspended 2 weeks (3/16 and 3/22). 20th Judicial District (Boulder) – Courts, Probation closed 3/16 to 3/18, Parties will be contacted 2/2

6:01 p.m.

The City of Arvada announced the closure of all City facilities to the public effective March 16. This closure includes, but is not limited to, public business and activities at City Hall (including Municipal Court) and all other public City facilities, West Woods and Lake Arbor Golf Clubs and Majestic View Nature Center. This closure extends until March 27.

5:42 p.m.

CDC in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

1 p.m.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed 30 new positive cases in Colorado, based on overnight test results – we reported on one of the Boulder cases later last night. The state total comes to 131.

12 p.m.

Pinnacle Charter Schools — Deliveries will be made to twelve stops – all of which are near bus stops that are used for Pinnacle Charter school – from Monday, March 16th through Friday March 20th between 8 AM and 9 AM. Food will be available to all children between the ages of 1 and 18. Pinnacle is asking that anyone experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms remain at home.

To speak directly with a representative of Pinnacle Charter School, please contact Niki Lopez at 303.949.1876 or niki@focusmarketingandpr.com.

11 a.m.

A King Soopers associate who worked at the 1950 Chestnut Place location in Denver tested positive for COVID-19. The associate is receiving medical care and last worked in the store on March 6.

10 a.m.

On Sunday, March 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Action Center’s Donation Center (8755 W 14th Ave, Lakewood) – the organization will be receiving the community’s donations. The Action Center is in need of canned fruit, hearty soups, pasta and sauce, cereal, and peanut butter.

8:20 a.m.

BVSD will be distributing several meals’ worth of food items and fresh produce to families: Tuesday, March 17 & Thursday, March 19; 11:30am-1:30pm They are also accepting donations if you’re able to help. A donation button is available on their website.

6:52 a.m.

Walmart adjusts store hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

9:18 p.m.

Ameristar Casino, Resort and Spa in Black Hawk says they are cancelling or postponing all concerts and live events at their facilities. They have also closed or are in the process of closing buffets at their properties.

8:44 p.m.

Gov. Polis has suspended down hill ski area operations for one week.

8:19 p.m.

Telluride Ski Resort’s last day for the season was today. The gondola will continue running for pedestrian traffic as of now. Telluride Ski Resort said that Gov. Polis is requiring all ski operations to close

8:00 p.m.

According to Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort, Gov. Polis is requiring all ski operations to close, including Aspen Snowmass.

7:40 p.m.

A Boulder County resident in their 20s has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. This is the first Boulder County resident to test positive for the illness. This makes the total count in Colorado to 102.

6:29 p.m.

Arapahoe Basin will be closed starting tomorrow, Sunday, March 15 until further notice.

6:20 p.m.

With several presumptive COVID-19 positive cases in Adams County, Brighton City Council has declared a local disaster emergency for the City of Brighton.

5:50 p.m.

Boulder County declares local disaster emergency in response to COVID-19.

5:30 p.m.

Alterra Mountain Company will suspend operations at their 15 North American ski resorts starting Sunday, March 15 until further notice. All lift operations, food and beverage, retail and rental services will be closed as well.

4:35 p.m.

All King Soopers locations will temporarily change their hours from 5 a.m. to midnight to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

4:20 p.m.

All Vail’s North American mountain resorts and retail stores will be closed from Sunday, March 15, 2020 through Sunday, March 22, 2020

4:00 p.m.

The third case of coronavirus in El Paso County is a male who did play bridge with the COVID-19 patient who has died.

2:45 p.m.

A CU Anschutz student has tested positive for coronavirus. That individual was NOT on campus while infectious.

2:42 p.m.

El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) says that the woman who died from COVID-19 on March 13 attended bridge games at Colorado Springs Bridge Center from Feb. 27 through March 3. This is especially important for people who attended the

following games at the center:

02/27/2020 Thursday Evening Unit Pairs

02/28/2020 Friday Morning Pairs

02/29/2020 299er Pair

02/29/2020 299er Pairs

03/01/2020 299er Swiss

03/03/2020 499’rs

1:29 p.m.

The Arapahoe Libraries are all closed, beginning Saturday through March 31. According to a letter sent out to patrons, there was a presumptive positive result at Smoky Hill Library.

12:48 p.m.

According to the CDPHE, there are 24 additional positives of COVID-19. The results included 20 from the state lab and four from private testing facilities. There are about 800 completed tests in Colorado.

12:45 p.m.

The drive-up testing site is closed for the rest of the day. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will post next week’s schedule on its website, when available.

12:29 p.m.

The Colorado House and Senate voted to suspend General Assembly until March 30, “in the interest of public health.”

12:04 p.m.

Weld County is reporting its third presumptive positive case, according to county officials.

8:06 a.m.

Overnight: The House of Representatives passes a bipartisan package in response to the spread of COVID-19. President Donald Trump tweeted his support of the bill. Ken Buck was the only Colorado representative to vote against the bill.

Friday, March 13

10:44 p.m.

Are you experiencing coronavirus symptoms and thinking about getting tested? Here’s what you should know.

8:36 p.m.

A Crested Butte woman with the virus says it started with just “sniffles.” Read her story here.

6:39 p.m.

All federal jury trials in Colorado will be continued through April 3.

5:52 p.m.

The following Greeley public facilities will be closed until at least March 30:

City Hall, 1000 10th St.

City Center North, 1100 10th St.

City Center South, 1001 11th Ave.

Municipal Court, 1001 11th Ave.

Greeley Recreation Center, 651 10th Ave.

Family FunPlex, 1501 65th Ave.

Greeley Ice Haus, 900 8th Ave.

Rodarte Community Center, 920 A St.

Greeley Active Adult Center, 1501 65th Ave.

Public Works Administrative Building, 1001 9th Ave.

Island Grove Regional Park, 501 N 14th Ave.

Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave.

5:12 p.m.

Five new “presumptive positive” cases were reported, mostly in metro Denver. The statewide total now stands at 77.

4:14 p.m.

The Colorado Legislature will be suspending its lawmaking session until at least March 30.

3:58 p.m.

The city of Northglenn has declared a local state of emergency.

3:37 p.m.

The cities of Arvada, Englewood and Loveland have declared local disaster declarations due to the outbreak.

3:21 p.m.

The Wheat Ridge Recreation Center, the Anderson Building and the Active Adult Center will be closed from March 15 through March 30.

3:02 p.m.

Public health officials announced Friday afternoon that a person in El Paso County has died from the coronavirus. It is the first death from the virus reported in Colorado.

2:52 p.m.

All Boulder Age Well centers, recreation centers, libraries and the Ranger Cottage will be closed until March 29.

2:25 p.m. Friday

The following Loveland facilities will be closed through March 27:

Loveland Chilson Recreation and Senior Center

Loveland Public Library

Loveland Museum

Rialto Theater

2:21 p.m. Friday

A number of Denver metro mosques have been closed or have altered hours. Find the full list here.

1:56 p.m. Friday

Pueblo’s first presumptive positive COVID-19 case in an adult male.

12:00 p.m. Friday

The CDPHE says there are 23 “presumptive positive” cases in Colorado – which Gov. Polis announced early today.

County totals for the day:

Arapahoe County– 4 cases

Denver County – 4 cases

Eagle county – 5 cases

El Paso County – 1 case

Jefferson County – 2 cases

Pueblo County – 1 case

Summit County – 1 case

Weld County – 2 cases

Out of state counties – 3 cases

Ages of “presumptive positive” cases:

Teenage – 1

20s – 3

30s – 5

40s – 6

50s – 2

60s – 3

70s – 2

80s – 1

11:20 a.m. Friday

Pitkin County now has a Public Health Order that sets limitations on large gatherings in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

10:50 a.m. Friday

Gov. Polis states there are currently 72 “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases in Colorado. Three are in critical condition.

8:38 a.m. Friday

The United States Air Force Academy said that due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, and with multiple members of the base populace being monitored, they have decided to begin the dismissal of a large segment of our Cadet population.

Thursday, March 12

8:51 p.m. Thursday

Eagle, Garfield, and Pitkin counties issued a public health order prohibiting large gatherings and events of more than 50 people until April 6.

8:27 p.m. Thursday

Several school districts (Denver metro and around the state) have announced the cancellation of classes and closing of schools.

7:40 p.m. Thursday

Summit County and local towns will cancel or postpone all government-sponsored events of 50 or more attendees through at least May 1.

6:46 p.m. Thursday

Aspen declares state of emergency; events canceled, postponed throughout Roaring Fork Valley.

6:34 p.m. Thursday

The Lafayette Senior Center will be closed through April 6.

5:20 p.m. Thursday

The Gunnison Watershed School District is suspending classes until March 30. Spring break was already planned for March 16-20.

5:10 p.m. Thursday

An employee at the University of Colorado Boulder has tested positive for the virus.

4:58 p.m. Thursday

Four additional “presumptive positive” cases were reported in Eagle County, bringing the statewide total to 48.

The new Eagle County cases are as follows:

A man in his 20s

A woman in her 30s

A man in his 80s

A woman in her 30s

How they were exposed to the virus is under investigation, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

4:52 p.m. Thursday

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock declared a local state of emergency.

“The declaration order signed by the Mayor today may make additional emergency resources available to assist in Denver’s emergency response and gives the city greater flexibility to procure needed resources,” the mayor’s office said.

The declaration will be in effect for seven days.

Hancock said he discourages large gatherings from taking place.

Nine people in Denver County have tested “presumptive positive” for the virus.

4:12 p.m. Thursday

The city and county of Broomfield said it will be closing several facilities to the public:

3:55 p.m. Thursday

The following Adams County buildings will be closed until March 23:

Aurora Motor Vehicle – 3449 N. Chambers Rd., Aurora

Adams County Government Center – 4430 S. Adams County Pkwy., Brighton

Commerce City Sheriff’s Substation – 4201 E. 72 nd Ave., Commerce City

Ave., Commerce City Adams County Human Services Center – 11860 Pecos St., Westminster

Westminster Motor Vehicle – 8452 N. Federal Blvd., Westminster

Strasburg Sheriff’s Substation – 2550 Strasburg Rd., Strasburg

3:38 p.m. Thursday

The city of Brighton is temporarily closing the following facilities to the public until March 22:

Brighton Recreation Center (555 N. 11th Ave.)

Eagle View Adult Center (1150 Prairie Center Pkwy.)

Armory Performing Arts Center (300 Strong St.)

3:23 p.m. Thursday

The Colorado General Assembly is working to pass emergency “must pass” legislation Thursday night in order to possibly suspend the General Assembly session as early as Saturday.

According to FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George, some of the new laws they are trying to pass include giving more flexibility to political parties to cancel or reschedule their caucuses and state conventions because of the coronavirus.

Sources tell FOX31 lawmakers are moving closer to suspending the General Assembly session over concerns that Capitol business is often conducted in small quarters with thousands of people.

No final decision on suspending the General Assembly has been made but lawmakers would likely reconvene later in the year if takes place.

2:48 p.m. Thursday

An employee at the Grand Hyatt Vail has tested positive for the virus. The worker first felt symptoms on March 5.

“Based on risk assessment guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in light of what we know at this time, guest risk is considered low at this time, due to the individual’s role in the hotel that has little-to-no prolonged interaction with guests,” a spokesperson representing the hotel said via email.

12:47 p.m. Thursday

John H. Amesse Elementary School is closed today because two family members of a student have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

12:40 p.m. Thursday

CDPHE confirms 11 additional new presumptive positive cases in Colorado, bringing the state total to 44.

12:20 p.m. Thursday

The CHSAA (Colorado High School Activities Association) has suspended all spring sports and activities until April 6.

10:50 a.m. Thursday

Officials at 27J Schools announced that they are suspending all international and out-of-state district/school-sponsored travel.

9:30 a.m. Thursday

Edison Elementary School in Denver is closed due to one of the parents of a student at the school has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

9 a.m. Thursday

The 2020 USASA National Championships has been cancelled.

8:55 a.m. Thursday

A second Utah Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a tweet by ESPN Senior NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA cancelled the rest of the season due to coronavirus concerns, meaning the Denver Nuggets will not be playing at the Pepsi Center any time soon.

8:08 a.m. Thursday

The NHL says that clubs are advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings today. The Avalanche faced off the Rangers last night at the Pepsi Center. It is unclear if the Avalanche will finish out the season or not. The NHL has not cancelled the season just yet.

6:16 a.m. Thursday

The Crossroads volleyball tournament in Denver has been canceled, according to a release on Twitter.

Wednesday, March 11

10:44 p.m. Wednesday

The city of Commerce City announced it will be temporarily closing a number of facilities as a precaution:

• Civic Center (including Municipal Court), 7887 E. 60th Ave.

• Municipal Services Center, 8602 Rosemary St.

• Bison Ridge Recreation Center, 13905 E. 112th Ave.

• Buffalo Run Golf Course and Bison Grill, 15700 E. 112th Ave.

• Eagle Pointe Recreation Center, 6060 E. Parkway Dr.

“In this rapidly changing environment, the city is making decisions that we believe to be in the best interest of our residents and the surrounding region,” said City Manager Brian McBroom in a written statement. “We understand this will undoubtedly cause inconveniences and disruptions to those who use our services and we are committed to working with our residents under these trying conditions.”

10:29 p.m. Wednesday

CHSAA now says each player at the basketball state tournament will be able to have a maximum of four guests attend games (see below).

9:31 p.m. Wednesday

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced attendance at the state basketball tournament will be limited to “essential team personnel only.”

8:08 p.m. Wednesday

President Donald Trump has canceled a trip to the Denver area “out of an abundance of caution,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

7:25 p.m. Wednesday

The Colorado Department of Corrections says all visiting in facilities will be suspended.

“DOC understands that this will greatly impact the inmate population, but have made the difficult decision that the risk of a visitor potentially bringing COVID-19 into a facility is something that must be prevented to the extent possible,” the DOC said in a written statement.

The department said it is looking at options for video visits and expanding the amount of phone time allowed.

7:11 p.m. Wednesday

President Donald Trump announced travel from Europe will be suspended for 30 days starting Friday going into Saturday at midnight. The ban applies to 26 countries in Europe.

American citizens and US permanent residents can travel freely.

Aside from London, Denver International Airport has direct service from the following European cities: Paris, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Rome and Reykjavik.

6:42 p.m. Wednesday:

J.K. Mullen High School in southwest Denver has closed through the end of the week. Classes are set to resume on March 23 (after spring break).

“At this time, Mullen High School does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19. The administration will continue to update the community if there are developments of confirmed cases of students or families,” the school said on its website.

5:52 p.m. Wednesday:

South Metro Fire Rescue says it has asked six employees to “self monitor themselves out of an abundance of caution” after they had possible exposure to a patient who tested inconclusive for COVID-19.

5:20 p.m. Wednesday:

Gov. Jared Polis said vulnerable populations — including people over 60 and those with compromised immune systems — should avoid large gatherings and not go to mountain communities where outbreaks are being reported.

5:18 p.m. Wednesday

At a press conference, Gov. Jared Polis said public health experts have advised him that the situation is at a “tipping point” and people should expect “more community spread in the days and weeks ahead.”

4:33 p.m. Wednesday

Several colleges and universities are implementing virtual learning and suspended campus gatherings due to concerns with the coronavirus.

List: Colleges in Colorado that have switched to virtual learning amid coronavirus

3:25 p.m. Wednesday

Six new “presumptive positive” cases were reported in Pitkin County, bringing the county’s total to nine and the state’s total to 33.

2:24 p.m. Wednesday

An employee at Denver International Airport has tested “presumptive positive” for the virus.

City officials said the employee is symptomatic and is isolated from others. Health officials have traced contacts the person may have had, and “individuals considered by public health officials to have been exposed – meaning that they have had close and extended contact with this individual when symptomatic – have been contacted.”

It is currently unknown whether the DIA case is included in the 27 already announced by the state.

12:55 p.m. Wednesday

CDPHE identified five more “presumptive positive cases based on testing results from overnight, in addition to the five we reported on earlier.

In addition to Pitkin and Jefferson counties, Eagle, Gunnison, Denver and Arapahoe counties are included in the 10 total “presumptive positive” for the day. That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to 27, with one indeterminate case that public health is acting on as a presumptive positive.

12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Two Jefferson County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals are a male and female, both in their 70s. They were exposed to the virus during international travel and are currently in isolation at home.

11:50 a.m. Wednesday

The CDPHE says there are three more “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus in Pitkin County. The state total is now at 20 “presumptive positive” cases.

10:50 a.m. Wednesday

CU Boulder announced classes will now be held remotely. Beginning Monday, March 16, the campus will transition to remote learning for the remainder of the semester.

10:30 a.m. Wednesday

The World Health Organization declares the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

8:28 a.m. Wednesday

An doctor who specializes in infection diseases at Rose Medical said the following statement in response to the question of whether or not children will have strong symptoms of COVID-19:

“We don’t have much information on the infection rates of kids (or adults for that matter) and won’t until we have the ability to test more people (only 4856 per the CDC director – have been tested by public health labs in the US as of 3/10). Having said that, international experience seems to indicate that kids have mild, if any, symptoms with COVID-19 infection such as those typical of upper respiratory cough and cold viruses. Those with underlying respiratory illness such as asthma should take extra precautions (avoiding crowds, contaminated surfaces) as they would with any viral illness, such as influenza”.

8:19 a.m Wednesday

The Olde Town Arvada St. Patrick’s Day Festival that was scheduled to occur on March 14 has been cancelled.

6:45 a.m. Wednesday

Cory Elementary School in Denver closes school for the day. A parent of two students that attend Cory has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Tuesday, March 10

8:37 p.m. Tuesday

The union representing Colorado public school teachers said a protest planned for March 19 at the state Capitol has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Several large metro-area school districts had planned to close on March 19 due to the large number of expected absences. It is currently unknown whether districts will have classes that day.

6 p.m. Tuesday

A “presumptive positive” case has been reported in Jefferson County. Another “presumptive positive” case was reported in Denver County. These two additional cases brings the state total to 17 presumptive positive cases.

Noon Tuesday

Denver’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

10 a.m. Tuesday

Gov. Polis declares a state of emergency in Colorado, announces three additional cases of coronavirus.

Monday, March 9

10:45 p.m. Monday

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says people with symptoms should not go to its offices in Glendale.

“Some members of the public have mistakenly tried to access services at the state health department’s administrative offices in Glendale, which does not provide clinical services. If a person is exhibiting symptoms, the person should go to a medical provider, like a clinic or hospital, ONLY AFTER calling the provider. If appropriate, the provider will give them instructions on where to go to for care and testing,” the CDPHE said in a written statement.

8:42 p.m. Monday

A “presumptive positive” coronavirus case was reported in Arapahoe County, bringing the statewide total to 12.

8:06 p.m. Monday

Pearl Jam is postponing its entire North American tour — including a show in Denver — due to the coronavirus outbreak.

7:41 p.m. Monday

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the state currently has 900 test kits. Another 700 are expected from the CDC.

The CDPHE can conduct 160 COVID-19 tests daily.

7:25 p.m. Monday

Significant misinformation is spreading online about the virus. The FOX31 Problem Solvers worked with Centura Health to break down five myths about the disease.

4:18 p.m. Monday

Two new coronavirus cases were reported — one in Denver County and one in Eagle County –bringing the statewide total to 11. There is also an “indeterminate” case in Denver County.

2:42 p.m. Monday

A substitute teacher at Centaurus High School in Lafayette who was potentially exposed to the virus has returned to school. According to the Boulder Valley School District, the teacher “has successfully passed the end of the incubation period (14 days) and has returned to normal status.”

Noon Monday

A woman in her 50s from Larimer County is Colorado’s ninth presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the state health department announced Monday.

The woman has been diagnosed with pneumonia.

A state lab completed the test overnight.

11:30 a.m. Monday

The city of Denver’s Emergency Operations Center will be in “partial operation” to monitor COVID-19, Mayor Michael Hancock said Monday.

City officials held a press conference Monday morning on the city’s response.

Restaurants and other hospitality businesses have been given orders to post signs about hand washing from the Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment.

The number of “presumed positive” cases of the novel coronavirus cases in the city remained at two. Both of those people had traveled outside the county, one to Egypt and the other to Vancouver, Public Health and Environment Executive Director Bob McDonald said.

8 people in the city are under quarantine as of Monday morning, but none are showing symptoms, McDonald said. He noted that there is no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in Denver.

Sunday, March 8

7:35 p.m. Sunday

There are now four CU Boulder affiliates who have been tested for COVID-19. There are no known positive cases at this time.

7:30 p.m. Sunday

St. Anne’s School in Denver will remain closed until Wednesday. A parent in the community tested ‘presumptive positive’ for the coronavirus.

5:00 p.m. Sunday

There is a confirmed COVID-19 case in Australia with ties to the Aspen community. A woman in her 20s who was visiting Aspen returned home to Australia earlier this week and tested positive for COVID-19. This individual had contact with Aspen residents and visitors.

Some of the people who made contact with the woman have reported experiencing respiratory symptoms.

CDPHE and Pitkin County Public Health are working on a plan to get the people who made contact with the woman tested.

5:00 p.m. Sunday

The CDPHE state lab said there are no additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 as of March 8. From 5 p.m. Saturday t to 4 p.m. Sunday, the state completed tests on 39 specimens.

2:42 p.m. Sunday

A third University of Colorado-Boulder affiliate is being tested for the coronavirus. The first two people tested negative. The third test is still pending.

Saturday, March 7

9:45 p.m. Saturday

Two Denver East High School students self-quarantine after their family had come in contact with a person in Colorado who tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

5:52 p.m. Saturday

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says that there were no additional presumptive positive tests today. The CDPHE lab conducted 44 tests on Saturday.

Friday, March 6

11:02 p.m. Friday

Jeffco Public Schools is alerting the community of a fake social media post alleging Jeffco and other Denver-area schools will be closed next week.

“Jeffco Public Schools are open next week and on a normal schedule,” the district said via Instagram.

10:56 p.m.

At least four people from Colorado are aboard a cruise ship being held 100 miles off the coast of San Francisco, according to an Aurora woman on board. The “Grand Princess” previously carried a passenger who became the first person to die from coronavirus in California.

The ship is carrying nearly 3,500 people.

10:08 p.m.

Gov. Jared Polis provided the following advice to help prevent the spread of the virus:https://twitter.com/GovofCO/status/1236138087396204544

9:35 p.m.

Denver-area first responders say they are prepared to handle coronavirus calls.

The South Metro and West Metro fire departments say it’s important to note most healthy people who contract COVID-19 will not need emergency medical attention. They’re asking people to self-quarantine if they aren’t in immediate danger.

“If we ourselves are in quarantine, it’s not going to do us any good,” said said Lt. Reed Norwood with West Metro Fire Rescue. “So that’s why we’re taking those precautions.”

8:57 p.m.

John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, the executive director of Tri-County Health, said the two new cases announced Friday have mild illnesses and are isolated at home.

“There is no indication of additional community exposure at this time. Tri-County Health Department staff is monitoring the people who may have been exposed,” said Douglas.

LINK: What we know about the three Douglas County cases.

7:51 p.m.

Gov. Jared Polis spoke about the virus.

“I’s really expected, frankly. As we’re testing more people, we’re expecting more positives. We’ve seen this pattern in many other states,” the governor said. “I wouldn’t be too surprised if some of the close friends and family members of those folks also might test positive in the next few days. I think we’re going to see this expansion. The important thing is we diagnose them early, people are in quarantine or isolation. We want to make sure it doesn’t spread further here in Colorado.”

7:38 p.m.

According to the Tri-County Health Department, two of the Douglas County cases are in the Castle Rock area. The third is in Highlands Ranch.

The “school-aged female” Douglas County case recently returned from a trip to the Philippines. She did not attend classes.

Of the two other Douglas County cases, one is an adult who recently went to Italy. The other is also an adult who traveled internationally, but where they went is currently unknown.

7:17 p.m.

Below is a list of each case’s location and the possible source of infection, if known:

Denver County (2 cases):

Man in his 40s — investigation ongoing

Woman in her 70s — exposed during international travel

Douglas County (3 cases):

“School-aged female” — exposed during international travel

Woman in her 40s — exposed during international travel

Woman in her 70s — exposed during international travel

Eagle County (1 case):

Woman in her 50s — exposed during international travel

El Paso County (1 case):

Man in his 40s — investigation ongoing

Summit County (1 case):

Man in his 30s — California resident who was exposed during international travel or through contact with an out-of-state case

7:06 p.m.

Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said the following about the new cases:

“The increase in positive tests is not unexpected, and based on the experience of other states, the public health and health care systems have been preparing for additional cases.”

7:01 p.m.

A snapshot of where presumptive positive coronavirus cases are located in Colorado:

6:52 p.m.

The Denver Art Museum said it has also implemented additional procedures to maintain a “healthy museum environment.”

“Those procedures include following cleaning protocols outlined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as communicating healthy workplace guidelines to our staff and volunteers. Additionally, the museum is in close contact with the City of Denver’s Office of Risk Management, and will work with that team to determine any next steps moving forward,” said Shadia Lemus, DAM’s senior communications manager.

6:29 p.m.

Parents at Ranch View Middle School in Highlands Ranch received the following message Friday:

“We have just been informed by the Tri-County Health Department that there has been a potential Coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure at Ranch View Middle School.

As a precautionary measure, we are cancelling our musical programs this weekend, this includes our School House Rocks musical performances tonight and Saturday night and the DCSD Solo and Ensemble Festival on Saturday. We are in close contact with Tri-County Health Department and Douglas County School District on this matter and will provide you with more information as we have it.”

5:39 p.m.

The University of Colorado Boulder says there have been no changes in athletic events.

The university says all study abroad programs in China, South Korea and Italy have been suspended through summer 2020.

Additionally, the Leeds School of Business canceled its freshman spring international trips to 11 countries. The cancellation impacts about 300 students.

4:54 p.m.

Another “presumptive positive” case has been reported in Eagle County. The individual is a woman in her 50s who was visiting the area and was exposed to the virus during international travel.

4:44 p.m.

Two more “presumptive positive” cases have been reported in Highlands Ranch. One is a school-aged female. The other is a woman in her 40s. Both were exposed during international travel.

4:42 p.m.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science says it is taking extra steps to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The museum says it is “increasing the frequency of cleaning with hospital-grade solutions in high-touch areas throughout the Museum, communicating best practices for maintaining healthy work environments to staff and volunteers, and posting signage in all our restrooms encouraging effective hand washing practices.”

3:52 p.m.

A fifth “presumptive positive” case has been reported in El Paso County. It is a man in his 40s who recently traveled to California, El Paso County health officials.

3:44 p.m.

The Archdiocese of Denver says it is taking steps to avoid the spread of the virus in its parishes. More information is available on its website.

3:40 p.m.

Have questions about the coronavirus? Ask them here. From 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, the Denver chief medical officer for Centura Health will be answering them during a live video on our Facebook page.

3:18 p.m.

A parent in the St. Anne’s Episcopal School community may have been exposed to the coronavirus and is being tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

3:14 p.m.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment says there are two “presumptive positive” cases in the city.

“Both individuals are symptomatic and isolated, but do not require hospitalization at this time,” officials said.