Latest Posts

Full feed showing all posts published on KDVR.com.
Includes news stories, Colorado’s Best segments, contests, community events, and all other published posts on the site.
- Man caught on camera attempting to break into a bedroom window in Loveland while children slept
- Watch live at 12 p.m.: New order expected to allow restaurants to serve alcohol until 11 p.m.
- Clear Creek closed ‘until further notice’ in Golden due to COVID-19 concerns
- List: Which schools in Colorado have positive COVID-19 cases
- Parents turn garage into second-grade classroom
- Tokyo Games postponement presents quandary for ticket buyers
- No fans at Broncos 2020 home opener against the Titans
- German shepherd locked up in California shelter for over a year due to legal battle may be killed
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking the Tropics; Huge crowds at Alabama football game goes viral
- Burlington Middle School reports positive COVID-19 case, postpones in-person learning
- Gap project: Weekend closures planned on I-25 north of Monument
- Blue Lives Matter responds to release of new video showing Five Points scuffle between protesters and police
- Stranger hands out cash to people waiting for stimulus checks
- Denver firm creates climbing chalk that kills COVID-19
- ‘My little boy suffered the consequences’: Florida mom says take COVID-19 seriously
- Man, woman found dead in Aurora, weapon located on scene
- Near-record heat Friday, high near 100; Air Quality Warnings continue
- Takeaways from the final night of the Democratic convention
- Oklahoma Superintendent was ‘in every classroom’ before COVID-19 diagnosis
- Dems focus on pandemic, climate as Biden accepts nomination
- Natural Resources Ranger dies at Horsetooth Reservoir
- Demand for single-family rentals in metro Denver soars as COVID-19 shifts living styles
- ‘People don’t know the truth’: Suzanne Morphew’s husband breaks silence after 3 months
- Biden seeks Democratic, national unity in convention finale
- Denver Public Schools short thousands of laptops with remote learning set to begin Monday
- Air, ground crews battling new wildfire near Wolcott
- Biden to formally accept Democratic Party’s presidential nomination
- 16-story office building and two seven-story residential buildings planned for site of RiNo park and ride
- Denver PD to reduce traffic flow on South Federal this weekend following shootings
- President Trump takes the campaign battle to Biden’s native state
- House Democrats continue push to oust postmaster general over mail delays
- Biden vows to unite an America mired in crises
- ‘You just can’t stop love!’: Free outdoor bridal show planned for late August in Thornton
- Lawmakers push for new COVID-19 funding, as special session begins this weekend
- Broncos accepting submissions for ‘Fan of the Year’
- More record heat ahead for the weekend
- Fort Collins police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child
- Injury to LB Todd Davis highlights major concern of condensed Broncos training camp
- House to vote on $25 billion boost for Postal Service
- Remote learning presents challenges for students with special needs
- Lawmakers continue push for virus relief amid USPS vote
- Toxic algae warning for Colorado waterways
- Countdown to Indy: Fernando Alonso, James Hinchcliffe talk Indy 500
- ‘Bad Apple’ human trafficking ring busted in Denver; 7 people, 12 businesses indicted
- Security Central – Safety Tip
- Power Swabs – Labor Day Sale – 40% OFF – Plus Free Shipping & Quick Stick
- Lifetime Windows & Siding – Grand Slam Sale – Official Sponsor of Colorado Rockies
- Home303 – 1% Cash Back – Buy or List
- Hotel, gym closed for COVID-19 health violations, 26 other businesses cited in the past week
- Postal Service delivers thousands of dead chicks to farmers amid mail delays
- Watch: Gov. Polis visits Cherry Creek School District
- ‘No couches, just folding chairs. Thanks, COVID’; Challenges of constructing a team during a pandemic
- Colorado heat streak continues; don’t let your pet ‘suffer brain damage’ in hot car
- Metro Brokers – 1031 Exchanges
- NEOU – The Netflix of Fitness
- Aspenwood Dental Associates
- Vampire Lift – Ageless Expressions MedSpa
- Hanging Lake closed indefinitely due to trail damage, lake itself was spared
- Timeshare Termination Team
- The ‘Denver Dinosaur’ A.J. Johnson is back in action for the Broncos
- Westminster Public Schools welcome students back amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Wildfires continue to grow, forcing closures of major highways in Colorado; see detours here
- Colorado man charged alongside Steve Bannon in border wall fundraising scam
- Why squirrels are ‘splooting’ in the heat and what we can do to help them
- Clinton, Warren urge Americans to get out and vote for change in leadership
- FDA clears way for world’s first fully transparent surgical mask
- Newsfeed Now: MTV celebrity goes viral for kind gesture; Steve Bannon arrested
- $100,000 worth of equipment vandalized at Boulder County Parks and Open Space
- U.S. Coast Guard honors 9-year-old for saving father’s life after diving accident
- How a little girls is getting treatment thanks to Miracle Flights
- Steve Bannon arrested in border wall fundraising scam
- Problem Solved: Denver business helps family after air conditioner unit stolen
- Planning to fly? American Airlines will drop flights to these 15 cities in October
- Major Colorado wildfires prompt statewide 30-day ban on open fires
- Middle of Gatlinburg Skybridge is now 30 feet of glass
- Tech Junkie First Look – Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- US jobless claims jump back above 1 million in face of virus
- West Virginia’s coldest temperature Thursday morning will shock you
- Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny hospitalized after suspected poisoning
- 90s with afternoon dry, gusty t-storms Thursday; Red Flag Warnings
- Swiss town covered in chocolate snow after glitch at Lindt factory
- Race fan hasn’t missed an Indy 500 in 54 years – until now
- Democrats put spotlight on pandemic, immigration on 3rd night of DNC
- DPS Board of Education warns of ‘negative implications’ that could come from learning pods
- Denver woman searches for stolen family photos
- Mead High School creates boys tennis team to fill fall void
- Neighbors hold community meeting after string of shootings in southwest Denver
- Obama warns ‘our democracy’ is at stake; gives scathing assessment of Trump’s presidency
- Is Fort Lupton High School COVID-19 closure a sign of things to come?
- Stage II fire restrictions at Dinosaur National Monument go into effect Thursday
- Jefferson County juror tests positive for COVID-19
- MTV celebrity leaves generous, meaningful tip for pregnant waitress
- Denver construction school offering free tuition to students hoping to become carpenters
- Harris introduced as vice presidential nominee
- Photographer uses unique perspective to show firefighters’ battle against the wildfires
- Avalanche rout Coyotes 7-1 in Game 5 to win 1st-round series
- Denver CBD business denied free PPE from the city because of federal grant guidelines
- High fire danger continues, gusty thunderstorms Thursday afternoon
- Three FOX31 and Channel 2 employees recovered after testing positive for COVID-19
- Florida’s primary results show new Trump-mentum in battleground state, but will it last until November?