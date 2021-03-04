Colorado AG announces task force to investigate unemployment fraud

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment held a joint press call with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser at 10 a.m. Thursday, announcing a new task force to investigate unemployment fraud.

CDLE says there have been more fraudulent unemployment claims than legitimate, totaling roughly 1.1 million fraudulent claims.

“Praying on people during a pandemic, its atrocious,” Weiser said. “We don’t want these scammers get away from this, and we need help from the public. We can’t do this alone.”

