Looking for a job? RTD hiring bus, train operators, mechanics

DENVER (KDVR) — The Regional Transport District is looking for new members to add to their team.
RTD is expecting an increase in ridership as locals return to school and work, and is in search of operators and mechanics.
The hourly wage starts at $20.50 for rail and bus operators, and $26.08 an hour for mechanics. RTD plans to provide training for prospective operators. No prior experience is needed to apply. Benefits include medical, dental and vision plans.
More information about positions at RTD is available on the RTD website.